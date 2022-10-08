AMERICAN LEGION POPPY SALE
The American Legion Post No. 64 will be having a fundraising poppy sale at the Greeneville Walmart, 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy, this Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. “All donations will be greatly appreciated to help meet the needs of our Greene County veterans,” event organizers say.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. Education Department Chair Bobbie Christiansen will provide the program.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK DINNER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge No. 449, located at 1420 Houston Valley Rd., will be hosting its annual steak dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The meal is dine in or pick up. The menu consists of steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10 per person. The proceeds from this event enables the lodge to help many community-driven efforts. Tickets may be obtained from any lodge member or at the door. Come early as this event is always a sell out. For further information, contact Milton Bercheen at 985-507-1170
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up it up.
CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH CLASS OF 1961 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1961 will hold a class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Albright Church on Old Stage Road. A catered meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal is $16, payable at the door. Class members are welcome to bring their spouse or a guest. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1 by calling Alyne Jaynes Stills at 423-525-7659. Anyone who has not been previously contacted by the reunion organizers is also asked to call.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
The Asheville Highway Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There will be clothing items for infants through adult sizes. The church is located at 3220 Asheville Hwy., in Greeneville.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Greene County Democratic Women and Greene County Democratic Party will host their annual spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Round Table Office Conference Center, 1104 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. Guest speaker will be Adam Dickson, Jonesborough Vice Mayor and community activist. All 2022 Democratic candidates are invited to speak. Door prizes will be awarded. Cost is $25. Tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the GCDW Blue Skies Political Action Committee. Text 423-278-8058 for additional information.
GREENE CO. GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Greene County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library, 229 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. An election of officers will be held, and plans will be discussed for the future.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICANS BBQ SUPPER
The Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party will hold a barbecue supper on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Pwy., in Mosheim. There will be guest speakers and entertainment. The cost is $20 per person. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL LORD’S ACRE SALE
Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Rd., will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15. A buffet brunch will be served from 9-11 a.m. An auction will follow at 11 a.m. with items such as homemade canned goods, quilts and crafts.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB YARD SALE
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will hold a yard sale this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Broom Factory Road and West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. All proceeds will benefit the building fund for a planned fellowship hall at the church.
KMART EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of the Greeneville Kmart stores will be having a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Road, at 1:30 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to either call or text Joan O’Dell at 423-328-2099.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club at 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough will host a benefit supper on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or drive-thru. The menu will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full country breakfast buffet on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7-10 a.m. “This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it,” event organizers say. The Ruritan club building is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host a dine-in or drive-thru “Feed the Community” meal at the church on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of soup beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MT. HEBRON MEN OF FAITH BBQ SUPPER
The Mt. Hebron Men of Faith will sponsor a BBQ supper Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The cost is by donation.
PLEASANT HILL METHODIST
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church at Horse Creek will be having a spaghetti supper on Oct. 15, from 4-6 p.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will consist of spaghetti (choice of meat sauce or marinara), garlic or plain toast, salad, desserts, and drinks. Carry out plates will be available. The church is located at the corner of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.