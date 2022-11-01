AFF REPUBLICATION WOMEN MEETING
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be David Mills, Commander of Newport American Legion Post 41. Call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 for more details.
AJ WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
ALBRIGHT UM MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church in Rheatown will host a curbside Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The meal will include turkey and dressing and ham, three vegetables, a roll, dessert and all the trimmings.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64 MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Nov. 7 at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Dr. Charles McLain, the Greene County Veterans Service Officer, will be the guest speaker. He will be speaking about veterans benefits due to the water contamination for those who were stationed at Camp Lejeune and also those who were affected due to burn pits while serving on active duty. Refreshments will be served as 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry will be open on Thursdays and Saturdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
BLUE SPRINGS DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day — a free educational event at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The program will feature speaker Carolyn Gregg, who has written two books on the early history of the church and cemetery. Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, and his friends will be ready to help you find your ancestors or give advice how to research your family name. Others will help you learn how to become members of different genealogical societies in the area. Everyone is welcome.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club, 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford, will hosts its First Saturday Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will benefit community needs in the Bowmantown area.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
5K ON THE RUNWAY
The third annual 5K on the Runway, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015 will be held Nov. 12 at the Greeneville airport. Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $35. This is a socially distanced race on a flat surface. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon, at Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Shanel Loveless, a member of the club, who will be speaking about the situation in the Ukraine and its affects on her family members living there. Also speaking will be Courtney Poe about caring for America. All veterans are invited. Reservations are required. Lunch cost is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
LAMAR RURITAN PUMPKIN SHOOT
The Lamar Ruritan Club will present its 2022 Pumpkin Shoot at Fender’s Farm, Hwy. 107, in Jonesborough on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. “Get your shotguns ready!” officials say. “There will be prizes for the most destroyed pumpkin.” A youth BB gun competition is also planned. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects. Concessions will be available.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is hosting a Turkey Shoot each Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. For more details, call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
MT. CARMEL COMMUNITY LUNCH
A lunch for the Mt. Carmel community, near Mosheim, will be held Nov. 5, from 11-1 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Church Fellowship Hall. There will be no charge for the meal. The menu will consist of barbecue, slaw, baked beans, dessert, tea and lemonade. Everyone is invited to attend.
MT. ZION UMC BREAKFAST
A Country Ham Big Breakfast will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-10 a.m., at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations will be used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UM Men.
ROMEO UMC LUNCH
The ladies of Romeo United Methodist Church, 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70), in Bulls Gap, will have a Soup Bean/Hot dog lunch on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11a.m to 1 p.m.. Cost is by donation. Everyone welcome.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER RESOURCE EXPO
The 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Christian Activities Center, 211 N. Main St., Greeneville. The event will provide helpful resources and medical screenings, including blood pressure checks, O2 checks, vision screenings and blood sugar checks. Door prizes will be awarded. A free lunch will be provided. For more details, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.
WALKERTOWN CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Walkertown Church, located on the Kingsport Highway, is hosting a Christmas Bazaar in its fellowship hall Nov. 2-5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.