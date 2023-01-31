The American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will have their 17th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-9 p.m., at the Greeneville High School gymnasium. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. Visit www.facebook.com/GCS for more details.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS AUXILIARY MEETING
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., at the VFW, 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.
GC SHRINE CLUB MEETING
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 West Main St.
KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
The Greeneville Kiwanis Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at noon, at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. Go to lower parking area.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $10.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting is at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot and Rook tournament this Friday evening, Feb. 3. Registration for the turkey shoot starts at 5 p.m., followed by the shoot at 6:30 p.m. Sign up for the Rook tournament starts at 5 p.m., with the games beginning at 6 p.m. There will be soup beans, fried potatoes, greens, cornbread, dessert and drink available for $10.