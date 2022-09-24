AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Oct. 3 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Dr. James McLaughlin, the 1st District Vice Commander, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Tuesday Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the old Post Office on Baileyton Main Street, in Baileyton. Please bring lawn chair for seating. All interested persons are welcome. In case of rain, we will meet in the Baileyton United Methodist Church on Main Street in Baileyton. For more information, please text 423-620-8580.
BAILEYTON HIGH CLASS OF 1962 REUNION
The Baileyton High School Class of 1962 will hold their 60th Reunion on Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the IHOP in Baileyton. All class members are invited to attend the Dutch-treat meal. For more information, call Shirley Vines at 423- 257- 5265 or June Pinkston at 423-963-8256.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon at Kinser Park, Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BENEFIT MEAL
A benefit pancake supper and auction will be held Oct. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome for the auction. (Please no clothing or heavy furniture.) Proceeds will go to help flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
CHUCKEY RURITAN OPEN HOUSE
The Chuckey Ruritan Club is inviting the public to an open house this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m., at the club building located at 225 Chuckey Ruritan Road. This open house will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the Chuckey Ruritan. There will be food, games, ice cream and door prizes. There will also be a photo opportunity with a live llama. For more details, call 423-948-1326.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC CRUISE-IN
A Cruise-In will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 3 p.m., at Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be on site selling concessions. Donations will be collected to benefit the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are invited to participate. For more details, contact Billy Shelton at 470-2536.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The 50th (plus 1) reunion of the Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday tailgating and the Homecoming football game and a Saturday picnic at Veterans Park and a dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS Classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited to attend this celebration. Anyone who needs information about this reunion may email greenet@gcschools.net.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1977 will have its 45th reunion on Oct. 14 and 15. Both evenings are very casual, and the only cost will be the food/drink items purchased. For more information, check the GHS Class of 1977 Facebook page or e-mail Jane (Martin) Tauscher at Jane.Tauscher@gmail.com.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD BENEFIT CONCERT
Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton are scheduled to perform a benefit concert to aid the Greeneville Theatre Guild. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7-10 p.m., at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 728 Kiser Blvd. It is open to ages 21 and older only. Cost is a $10 donation.
KNIPP FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late William and Kate (Crum) Knipp will have their annual family reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Glendale Community Center. The covered dish meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Utensils and ice will be furnished. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.
NORTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold a 45th reunion on Oct. 1 at Locust Springs Christian Retreat. Meal time is approximately 5:30 p.m., while attendees may arrive at 4:30 p.m. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 26th. Those who wish to attend or have questions are asked to contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423 765 7413 or Valerie at 423 470 3361.
RUPERT FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of John and Mary (Shoemaker) Rupert will have a reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Victory Church of God Fellowship Hall, 166 Sanford Circle. The fellowship hall doors will be open at 11 a.m. Come early and enjoy the fellowship. A group picture will be taken at 12:20 p.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite entrees and desserts for all to enjoy. If you play a musical instrument bring it and join in the music and singing after the meal. For further info, call Tommy Collins at 423-329-1949.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN MEAL, LAWNMOWER PULL
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Gary Tipton’s family on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. Also on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.,, the club will be hosting a TNT Lawnmower Pull fundraiser for Katie and Ely Lowe.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1972 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion on Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall, 11970 Newport Hwy. There will be a catered meal, music and a program. Those who plan to attend are asked to send $15 per person by Oct. 10 to: Teddy Fillers, 194 Viking Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.