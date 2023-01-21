AJ WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are encouraged to attend.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary meet on the first Monday of each month at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host its monthly breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7-10 a.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice, coffee or soda. Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE
Central Ballet Theatre’s of Greeneville performance of Genesis: The Promise Begins ballet will be presented at Tusculum University Jan 27-29. Call 423-588-1215 for more info and reservations.
GREENEVILLE-GC HISTORY MUSEUM JANUARY CLOSURE
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be closed for the remainder of January for its annual deep cleaning, re-organization and maintenance. The museum will reopen Feb 1, at 11 a.m. Staff will be available at 636-1558, for special requests if notice is arranged.
HUMANE SOCIETY’S ADOPTION CENTER
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is temporarily closed to the public now through Jan. 23 in order to move into its new location at 400 North Rufe Taylor Road.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a country breakfast buffet on Jan. 21, from 7-10 a.m. This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MISS EAST TN COMPETITION
The Miss East Tennessee and Miss East Tennessee Outstanding Teen Scholarship competition will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Chuckey-Doak High School Auditorium. Females ages 13-25 are being invited to participate in this year’s competition. For more details or to register, contact Margeaux Clements at 620-1823, Keema Greenlee at 914-8442 or Sharon Hopson at 620-0538.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center (old Mohawk School building), located on Saville Loop. This will be a curbside pickup only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 11 and under. For details, call Tim Wisecarver, Mohawk Ruritan president, at 423-312-6406.
ROBY CENTER ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Advisory Committee will meet Feb. 24, at 3 p.m., at the senior center, located at 203 N. College St., Greeneville. The committee meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Warrensburg Community Center will host its third Saturday all-you-can-eat country ham breakfast this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7-10 a.m., at the community center on South Mohawk Road. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 5 and under. Information on the annual Valentine’s Banquet will be available.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.