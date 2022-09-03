ALBRIGHT UMC DINNER
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will hold a curbside Sunday dinner on Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The menu includes fried chicken and meatloaf, three vegetables and gravy, a roll and a dessert.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 will not have its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day holiday. The group’s next regular meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 3, at the post home, located at 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community on Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BAILEYTON CLASS OF ‘57 REUNION
The Baileyton High School Class of 1957 will hold its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will begin at noon in Pavilion No. 1 at Baileyton City Park, 6723 Horton Hwy. A picnic lunch will be served at a cost of $10 per person. Call Patricia (Foulks) DeFrancesco at 703-476-2981 to make a reservation and purchase a lunch. All classmates are welcome and encouraged to attend.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a Bluegrass and Southern Gospel Music Festival on Sept. 10, at Camp Creek Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be music by The Foundations, Deer in the Headlights, and Ricker’s Pickers, featuring Eric Bowman. Food will be available for purchase. The menu will be pulled pork, hot dogs, soup beans, drinks and desserts. A raffle and silent auction is also planned. Admission is free and open to the public.
CASI CHURCH COUNTRY HAM/CHICKEN DINNER
Casi Full Gospel Church will host a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road, in Chuckey. Diners may choose either a country ham or a chicken dinner with all the trimmings. Cost is $10 adults or $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs will be available by calling 423-257-6713. For additional information, call 423-335-0624.
CLOTHES, SHOES GIVEAWAY
The Women’s Society of Christian Service will sponsor a clothes giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Rd., in Limestone. Clothing and shoes will be available for those from infants to adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within the community. For more information call (423) 361-4300.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. Featured speaker will be Public Defender Todd Estepp. Reservations are required. The cost for lunch is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
PLEASANT HILL CHURCH BREAKFAST
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road, will be serving a country breakfast on Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will consist of ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fruit, coffee, orange juice and chocolate milk.
SEWING MACHINE WORKSHOP
The Cedar Creek FCE Club will host a class on learning the basics of a sewing machine on Sept. 14, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Greene County University of Tennessee Extension office. Limited space is available for this free workshop. Attendees can bring their own sewing machine, bobbin and thread color of their choice. There will be a demonstration on making a cup coaster. Light refreshments will be served. To register or for more details, email Lamanda Weston at lweston@utk.edu or call 423-798-1710.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school, prior to the “Battle of the Milk Can” football game against South Greene. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.