ALBRIGHT UMC DINNER
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will hold a curbside Sunday dinner on Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The menu includes fried chicken and meatloaf, three vegetables and gravy, a roll and a dessert.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN'S CLUB BRUNCH
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will hold their annual September Brunch on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. (not 10:30 a.m.) This is a Welcome Back Brunch to introduce new members and honor elected officers. All members are encouraged to attend.
AMERICA FIRST FEDERATED REPUBLICATION WOMEN
A newly organized club called America First Federated Republican Women will hold its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m., at Crescent School Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Any questions should be directed to Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community on Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BAILEYTON CLASS OF ‘57 REUNION
The Baileyton High School Class of 1957 will hold its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will begin at noon in Pavilion No. 1 at Baileyton City Park, 6723 Horton Hwy. A picnic lunch will be served at a cost of $10 per person. Call Patricia (Foulks) DeFrancesco at 703-476-2981 to make a reservation and purchase a lunch. All classmates are welcome and encouraged to attend.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a Bluegrass and Southern Gospel Music Festival on Sept. 10, at Camp Creek Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be music by The Foundations, Deer in the Headlights, and Ricker’s Pickers, featuring Eric Bowman. Food will be available for purchase. The menu will be pulled pork, hot dogs, soup beans, drinks and desserts. A raffle and silent auction is also planned. Admission is free and open to the public.
CASI CHURCH COUNTRY HAM/CHICKEN DINNER
Casi Full Gospel Church will host a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the church fellowship hall, 372 Cassi Road, in Chuckey. Diners may choose either a country ham or a chicken dinner with all the trimmings. Cost is $10 adults or $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs will be available by calling 423-257-6713. For additional information, call 423-335-0624.
CEDAR HILL CPC MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick one up.
CLOTHES, SHOES GIVEAWAY
The Women’s Society of Christian Service will sponsor a clothes giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Limestone United Methodist Church, 189 Opie Arnold Rd., in Limestone. Clothing and shoes will be available for those from infants to adults. No qualifications are required. This project is designed to serve those in need within the community. For more information call (423) 361-4300.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICATION PARTY BBQ SUPPER
The Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party will hold a barbecue supper on Oct. 8, beginning at 6 p.m., at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Pwy., in Mosheim. There will be guest speakers and entertainment. The cost is $20 per person. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICATION PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republication Party will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the party headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
PLEASANT HILL CHURCH BREAKFAST
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road, will be serving a country breakfast on Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will consist of ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fruit, coffee, orange juice and chocolate milk.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting a Country Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7-11 a.m., at the club building, located at 2636 Highway 107 in Chuckey. The menu will consister of baccon, sausage, country ham, biscuit and gravy, hash browns, apples and Sandy’s Apple Biscuits. Also on Sept. 10, the club will host its South Central Market Days, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The TNT Lawnmower Pull will also be held Sept. 10. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the show to start at 6 p.m.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 16-17. Events include a free BBQ supper on Friday, Sept. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., in the school cafeteria, followed by a tour of the school. Reserved setting will be provided for the class at the 7 p.m. football game and the class will be honored at half-time. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a dutch treat breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Harvest House, followed by golf if interested. At 4 p.m., a covered dish meal (drinks will be provided) and time of reminiscing at 835 Bowers Road, in Greeneville. For more information or questions, please call 423-620-3172, 423-329-7320 or 423-329-3366.
THRIVE FOOD PANTRY FUNDRAISER
A fundraiser to benefit the Thrive Food Pantry of Greeneville will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 6 p.m., at Thrive Church, 116 N. Rufe Taylor Road, in Greeneville. The event will feature an evening of dining and entertainment with music by JB and Honey, Jake Keasling and Hands of Friendship and a dance team from Friendship Baptist Church. Advance tickets are $10 for a three course meal in addition to the entertainment. If unable to purchase advanced tickets, persons can make a reservation by texting 423-278-8058, by Instant Messenger or by emailing maryannrush1208@gmail.com.
WARRENSBURG ROAD 23-MILE YARD SALE
The annual Warrensburg Road 23-mile Yard Sale is continuing now through Saturday, Sept. 10, from daylight to dark each day. For more information, call 620-1991.