ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community this Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE
The first-ever Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference, a newly organized group of participating bee clubs, will hold a day-long, educational event on Oct. 15, at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road. Conference begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited to 500 seats. Visit tennesseehoneybees.com for more details or to purchase tickets.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon at Kinser Park, Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
CHUCKEY RURITAN OPEN HOUSE
The Chuckey Ruritan Club is inviting the public to an open house this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m., at the club building located at 225 Chuckey Ruritan Road. This open house will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the Chuckey Ruritan. There will be food, games, ice cream and door prizes. There will also be a photo opportunity with a live llama. For more details, call 423-948-1326.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC CRUISE-IN
A Cruise-In will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 3 p.m., at Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be on site selling concessions. Donations will be collected to benefit the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are invited to participate. For more details, contact Billy Shelton at 470-2536.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The 50th (plus 1) reunion of the Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday tailgating and the Homecoming football game and a Saturday picnic at Veterans Park and a dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS Classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited to attend this celebration. Anyone who needs information about this reunion may email greenet@gcschools.net.
HAFFCKE FAMILY BENEFIT BREAKFAST, SILENT AUCTION
A benefit breakfast and silent auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hal Henard Elementary School Cafeteria. Proceeds will benefit the family of Greeneville City Schools teacher Carla Haffcke as they recover from a house fire. Tickets to the breakfast are $8 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Greeneville City Schools Central Office, 129 W. Depot St. Tickets can also be purchased online or monetary donations made at www.myschoolbucks.com. For additional information, contact Brenda Malone at 787-8022.
KNIPP FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late William and Kate Crum Knipp will have their annual family reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Glendale Community Center. The covered dish meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Utensils and ice will be furnished. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
MT. PLEASANT UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Mt. Pleasant UMC, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd., will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Memorial Building. A barbecue meal (sandwich, baked beans, chips, slaw, drink and dessert) will be available at a cost of $8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with plenty of seating both indoors and outdoors under the pavilion. Carryouts will also be available. The auction will begin at 1 p.m.
WOODCRAFT & CERAMIC SALE
A three-day Woodcraft & Ceramic Sale will be held Sept. 22-24 at the old Midway School building, 90 Community Center Road, in Midway. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Items will include fall and Christmas crafts, plus more home decor. Call 423-525-2145 for more details.
VICTORY COG LORD’S ACRE SALE
Victory Church of God will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24. Supper will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 5-11, and free for children 4 and under. An auction will begin at 6:15 p.m. The church is located on Sanford Circle, just off the Asheville Highway.