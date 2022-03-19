AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
The annual meeting of the Beersheba Cemetery Association will be March 27 at 2 p.m. at the home of Shirley Reed. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery should attend.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club with have it’s monthly breakfast Saturday from 7-10 a.m. Menu includes country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee, juice and soda. Cost is $8.00. Address is 2999 Camp Creek Road. Come by and meet the candidates. Also a local Girl Scouts Troup will be selling cookies. Everyone is invited
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
The Elbert Kinser Marine Coups League will be having a pancake breakfast on April 9 from 8-10 a.m. at the Greeneville VFW Post. Menu will consists of pancake sausage fruit cup coffee and juice. Dine-in or Take-out available. The cost is $8 with a ticket and $10 at the door. Call VFW post at 423-620-4201 to reserve a ticket.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on March 19 from 7-10 a.m. This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order Of The Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall. A fellowship dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
The Milburnton Cemetery directors requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 26 in preparation for mowing.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY
The Mt. Pisgan Cemetery Association requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Wednesday in preparation for mowing.
MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery committee requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Friday in preparation for mowing.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
The Providence Cemetery directors requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 26 in preparation for mowing.
PINE GROVE UMC CEMETERY
The Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bright Hope Road, will start its seasonal mowing Wednesday. Anyone who has flowers or containers in the cemetery they wish to keep should remove them by Tuesday.
RIVER HILL CEMETERY
The River Hill Cemetery Association requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
SHILOH CPC
A Country Breakfast will be March 26 from 7-10 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, Greeneville. Breakfast includes homemade biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, country ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, tomatoes, fruit, drinks, and sweets. Take-out will be available. Breakfast is by donation. Proceeds will go to Camp John Speer.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting their last Turkey shoot of this season on Friday night. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and shoot starts at 6 p.m.
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a soup dinner and games on Saturday night. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. and BINGO at 6 p.m.
UNION TEMPLE UMC
Union Temple United Methodist Church, 9930 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, will be hosting a BBQ supper April 2 from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Menu consists of Hoggy Bottom Boys pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and bottle water. Suggested donation per plate is $10. Dine-in or take-out will be available.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.
VFW Post No. 1990 will be holding its annual Book sale on March 25, 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will also be hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day Memorial on March 29 at 5 p.m. Afterwards, a free meal will be provided to all Vietnam Vets who RSVP at our web site www.vfwpost1990.org or call 423-638-4201 and give us your name, phone number, and if you are bringing a guest.