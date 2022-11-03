AJ WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
ALBRIGHT UM MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The meal will include turkey and dressing and ham, three vegetables, a roll, dessert and all the trimmings.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64 MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Nov. 7 at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Charles McLain, the Greene County Veterans Service Officer, will be the guest speaker. He will be speaking about veterans benefits due to the water contamination for those who were stationed at Camp Lejeune and also those who were affected due to burn pits while serving on active duty. Refreshments will be served as 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club, 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford, will hosts its First Saturday Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will benefit community needs in the Bowmantown area.
CANEY BRANCH VFD BBQ SUPPER
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a BBQ supper and auction on Saturday, Nov. 5. Meal will be available from 4:30-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per plate. Auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts bazaar and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the building fund.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon, at Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Shanel Loveless, a member of the club, who will be speaking about the situation in the Ukraine and its affects on her family members living there. Also speaking will be Courtney Poe about caring for America. All veterans are invited. Reservations are required. Lunch cost is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
MT. CARMEL COMMUNITY LUNCH
A lunch for the Mt. Carmel community, near Mosheim, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Church Fellowship Hall. There will be no charge for the meal. The menu will consist of barbecue, slaw, baked beans, dessert, tea and lemonade. Everyone is invited to attend.
MT. ZION UMC BREAKFAST
Breakfast will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-10 a.m., at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations will be used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UM Men.
WALKERTOWN CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Walkertown Church, located on the Kingsport Highway, is hosting a Christmas Bazaar in its fellowship hall now through Saturday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.