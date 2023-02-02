AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD'S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd's Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will have their 17th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-9 p.m., at the Greeneville High School gymnasium. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. Visit www.facebook.com/GCS for more details.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS AUXILIARY MEETING
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., at the VFW, 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday Feb. 9, at noon, at the Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins. The cost of lunch is $15. Reservations are required. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793
GC SHRINE CLUB MEETING
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 West Main St.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m..
LICK CREEK VALLEY FOOD, CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd., will have its monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $10.
MT. ZION CHURCH MEAL
Mt. Zion Church, in Afton, will host a Country Ham Big Breakfast at Mt. Zion Church, on Feb. 11 from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road.) All donations are used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion Men..
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting is at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot and Rook tournament this Friday evening, Feb. 3. Registration for the turkey shoot starts at 5 p.m., followed by the shoot at 6:30 p.m. Sign up for the Rook tournament starts at 5 p.m., with the games beginning at 6 p.m. There will be soup beans, fried potatoes, greens, cornbread, dessert and drink available for $10.