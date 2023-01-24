AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post 64 and Auxiliary meet on the first Monday of each month at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will have a called meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., at the Baileyton United Methodist Church. All interested persons are invited to attend. Please enter the church from the back door. For more information, call or text 423-620-8580.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL MEAL
Bewleys Chapel Church, 1733 Bewleys Chapel Rd., will host a supper this Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of baked ziti, salad, Texas toast and dessert. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
MAPLE GROVE FARM OPEN HOUSE
Maple Grove Farm, of Afton, will host an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. Visitors can view demonstrations of the maple sugaring process: tapping trees, collecting sap and boiling it into maple syrup. There is no cost to attend. Homemade maple syrup and sugar will be available for sale. Maple Grove Farm is located at 610 Jud Neal Loop in Afton. Call 423-823-0086 for more information.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center (old Mohawk School building), located on Saville Loop. This will be a curbside pickup only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 11 and under. For details, call Tim Wisecarver, Mohawk Ruritan president, at 423-312-6406.
RHEATOWN COUNTRY STORE BLUEGRASS
Rheatown Country Store, 385 Rheatown Rd., in Chuckey, will host bluegrass music this Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-10 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN EVENTS
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey, will be hosting a Rook tournament and turkey shoot on Friday Jan. 27. Sign ups for both events begin at 5 p m. The Rook tournament will begin at 6 p.m. The turkey shoot will start at 6:30 p.m. The club will serve BBQ, baked beans, coleslaw, desserts and drinks during the activities. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the South Central Ruritan will host soup and bingo. The soup dinner will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the bingo games at 6 p.m.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.