AFF REPUBLICATION WOMEN MEETING
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be David Mills, Commander of Newport American Legion Post 41. Call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 for more details.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BLUE SPRINGS DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day — a free educational event at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The program will feature speaker Carolyn Gregg, who has written two books on the early history of the church and cemetery. Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, and his friends will be ready to help you find your ancestors or give advice how to research your family name. Others will help you learn how to become members of different genealogical societies in the area. Everyone is welcome.
CEDAR HILL CPC CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have a clothing giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 4170 Newport Hwy. Anyone in need is welcome.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts bazaar and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the building fund.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC FREE COUNTRY CONCERT
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd, will host a free country music concert on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., recording artist Tony Justice and local talent Josh Dean. Refreshments will be available. Call 639- 5071 for more details.
GREENE COUNTY HORSE CLUB SHOW
The Greene County Horse Club will have a show Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m.,. The show will begin at noon.
GREENEVILLE ARTS COUNCIL SUNDAY ART DRIVE-BUY
The Greeneville Arts Council is inviting the public to its third annual Sunday Art Drive-Buy on Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is an open house for local artists at five locations: 310 South Cutler St., 104 North Main St., 107 North Main St., 120 East Church St., and 102 East Grove St. Visit thegreenevilleartscouncil.org for a detailed map and more details about this year’s participating artists.
GREYSTONE RURITAN VETERANS MEAL
The Greystone Ruritan Club will be honoring all veterans with a meal this Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Ruritan club building. All veterans are invited. Call Roy Weems at 440-0264 for more details.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will its “Feed the Community” meal on Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine-in or drive-thru meal options will be available. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing, corn, mashed potatoes and dessert.
LACE MAGNOLIAS FALL MARKET
Lace Magnolias will present its first-ever Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Baileyton Park. Admission is free. For details, call 423-609-0735.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan Club will host a turkey shoot Saturday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. The event will take place at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Lost Mountain Community Center.
MOHAWK RURITAN LUNCH
Mosheim Ruritan Club will hold a curbside lunch pickup on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under. The meal is free to Mohawk area senior adults, age 60 and older.
MOSHEIM MASONS/ VETERANS DINNER
The Mosheim Eastern Star invites the Masons and their families and veterans and their families to a dinner in their honor on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge in Mosheim from 12;30-2 p.m.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
MT. HEBRON/ SHILOH COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE
A Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted jointly by Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. The service will be held at Mt. Hebron UMC, 685 Mt. Hebron Rd. Attendees are encouraged to bring food for the Food Bank. Everyone is invited.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan will meet Monday, Nov. 14 at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. This month will be the Thanksgiving meeting.
ROMEO UMC LUNCH
The ladies of Romeo United Methodist Church will host a soup bean and hot dog lunch on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70) in Bulls Gap. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome to attend.
TROUT UNLIMITED MEETING
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Center building.Guest speaker will be Charlie Parker, a guide on the South Holston and Watauga rivers.
VFW POST 1990 BENEFIT BREAKFAST
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8-10 a.m., at the post home, 70 Harlan St., in Greeneville. The menu will consist of eggs, bacon, biscuits with sausage or pork loin, gravy, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, OJ, water and soft drinks. Cost is $8 per ticket if purchased in advance and $10 purchased at the door. Children under 5 years of age eat free. Advanced purchases can be done Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2-6 p.m.. at the VFW Post 1990 at 70 Harlan St. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to repair the HVAC unit at the post home.