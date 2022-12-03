AFF REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The America First Federated Women will meet Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent School Auditorium. Guest speaker will be TN Sen. Steve Southerland. A catered meal from Smokin’ Pig will be available at a cost of $15 per person. Call Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 no later than Dec. 5 to make a meal reservation. A gift exchange and a choir will also be featured at the December meeting.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have its monthly meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 5, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. This will be the group’s annual Christmas dinner. All Legion members and their spouses are invited to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS CHRISTMAS ROOM
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays now through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing are available to those in need. Appalachian Helping Hands is located inside the St. James Community Center, located at 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BULLS GAP CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s parade marshals will be “Mark and Digger” from the television series “Moonshiners.” The parade route will start at Bulls Gap School and end at the back of the school. The town is also planning “Christmas at the Farm” on VFW Road on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Dec. 4, from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors and photos with Santa. On Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., the town will host its Christmas Tree Lighting at Bulls Gap City Hall. For more details, call Bulls Gap City Hall at 423-235-5216 or Pete Shipley at 423-754-5407.
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM AT RURAL RESOURCES
Christmas on the Farm, an event by Rural Resources, is being held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2870 Holly Creek Road (rain or shine). The event is free and will have plenty festivities including Christmas cookie decorating, farm animals, music, Christmas wreaths and farm-raised pork for sale, and more.
CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES
The 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club, will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m. The event will feature public tours of four historic homes in downtown Greeneville, all lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit local charitable programs supported by the club. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 423-258-5259.
DUCKWORTH ANNIMAL HOSPITAL FOOD DRIVE
Duckworth Animal Hospital, 701 N. Main St., is hosting a Holiday Pet and People Food Drive. Items of need for people include canned soups, peanut butter, crackers or other nonperishable food. Items of need for pets included canned and dry cat and dog food. Any brand would be appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the animal hospital during regular business hours of Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DEMOCRATIC WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party will meet jointly with the Greene County Democratic Women on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 W. Main S. The annual nominations and elections of officers for the Greene County Democratic Women will be held.
GC REPUBLICAN CHRISTMAS PARTY CANCELLED
The Greene County Republican Party’s Christmas meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 has been cancelled. “
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold a Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GHS SCHOOL BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT
The Greeneville High School Band will presents its holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.
GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. HISTORY MUSEUM MEETING
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will host its annual membership meeting on Wednesday, December 14, beginning at 5 p.m., at the museum, 101 West McKee St. Please join the staff and Board of Directors for refreshments and social exchange. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, visit greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com or call 423-636-1558.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
The 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe. The route will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Bohannon Avenue. The parade will go down Main Street and conclude at Crescent School. There will be no street parking anywhere along the parade route. This is for the safety of all participants and spectators. Spectators are highly encouraged to arrive early to find parking close by the route. Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, Walters State Community College, Greeneville High School, Towne Square Shopping Center, and the Summer Street Public Parking Lot, located behind the Grene County Courthouse.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE AT WALMART
Medic Regional Blood Center will have a community blood drive on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Greeneville Walmart, from noon to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a free Christmas ornament.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will meet Monday, Dec. 5, at the St. James Community Center. A business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS’ PUBLIC AWARENESS PROGRAM
The school resource officers with the Greeneville Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Department will present a public awareness program, entitled “What Your Kids Don’t Want You To Know,” on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 6 p.m., at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road. There will be information on current trends in drugs, social media, and mental health in schools. The event is free and open to the public.
TUSCULUM COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT
Tusculum University Community Choir will perform at its annual holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public. Donations to the choir will be accepted.