APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts bazaar and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the building fund.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec.9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
Entry registration is continuing for the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade. The event is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe. Participants are being challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world. Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. Call 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m. at the club building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, in Limestone. The cost for this all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will its “Feed the Community” meal on Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine-in or drive-thru meal options will be available. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing, corn, mashed potatoes and dessert.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
MT. HEBRON/ SHILOH COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE
A Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted jointly by Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. The service will be held at Mt. Hebron UMC, 685 Mt. Hebron Rd. Attendees are encouraged to bring food for the Food Bank. Everyone is invited.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN FISH FRY/ TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan Club will host its monthly Fish Fry this Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. The menu will consist of fish, fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 per plate. IN addition, teh Ruritan Club will also host a Turkey Shoot on Friday. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the shoot to follow at 6 p.m.
TROUT UNLIMITED MEETING
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Center building.Guest speaker will be Charlie Parker, a guide on the South Holston and Watauga rivers.
TURKEY TROT 5K
The 8th annual Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. The route will begin and end at Greeneville High School. Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee is $20 students (K-12), $230 adults or $75 per family. Proceeds from the event supports education in the Greeneville City Schools.
VFW POST 1990 BENEFIT BREAKFAST
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8-10 a.m., at the post home, 70 Harlan St., in Greeneville. The menu will consist of eggs, bacon, biscuits with sausage or pork loin, gravy, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, OJ, water and soft drinks. Cost is $8 per ticket if purchased in advance and $10 purchased at the door. Children under 5 years of age eat free. Advanced purchases can be done Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2-6 p.m.. at the VFW Post 1990 at 70 Harlan St. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to repair the HVAC unit at the post home.