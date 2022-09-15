AMERICA FIRST FEDERATED REPUBLICAN WOMEN
A newly organized club called America First Federated Republican Women will hold its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m., at Crescent School Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Any questions should be directed to Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community on Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE}The first-ever Upper East Tennessee Bee Conference, a newly organized group of participating bee clubs, will hold a day-long, educational event on Oct. 15, at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road. Conference begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited to 500 seats. Visit tennesseehoneybees.com for more details or to purchase tickets.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon at Kinser Park, Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
BROWN’S CHAPEL CHURCH FUNDRAISING MEAL
Brown’s Chapel Church will have a steak-and-gravy supper on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall. Drive-thru only. Cost is $12. Proceeds will benefit the church.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST, FARMERS MARKET
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will hold it’s monthly breakfast this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Menu consists of country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy. There will be coffee, soda and juice to drink. Cost is $10. Local gardeners and growers will be able to set up on the pavilion grounds free of charge to sell their garden produce, pumpkins, fodder, honey, eggs, jams and jellies at no charge. Vendors must bring their own tables.
CEDAR HILL CPC MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick one up.
FFA FARM WARS, ANTIQUE TRACTOR, AUTO SHOW
The 8th annual Greene County Future Farmers of America Farm Wars, Antique Tractor & Auto Show will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Activities begin at 9 a.m. The reigning FFA Farm Wars champs from South Greene High School will be defending their title against West Greene, Chuckey-Doak and North Greene.
GOSHEN VALLEY CHURCH FUNDRAISER
Goshen Valley Church of God Youth will have a lunch fundraiser on Sept. 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the church, 2010 Goshen Valley Road, in Church Hill. Cost of the lunch is by donation. A “dunk-the-pastor” dunking booth will also be held. All funds will go to support the youth for the state convention in March.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY PICNIC
The Greene County Democratic Party will hold a picnic this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at 1480 Martin Road, in Limestone. Democratic candidates will be on-hand for the event, including Dr. Jason Martin, candidate for Tennessee governor; Cameron Parsons, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, and Sara Thompson, Tennessee State Senate candidate to represent Greene, Cocke, Hamblen and Sevier counties. The public is invited to attend and learn what the candidates have to say. Meal is free thanks to donors. For more information, email Darrell Key, Greene County Democratic Party chairman, at darrellkey@comcast.net or call Wendy Ritchey, host of the event, at 708-704-4432.
GC REPUBLICATION PARTY BBQ SUPPER
The Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party will hold a barbecue supper on Oct. 8, beginning at 6 p.m., at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Pwy., in Mosheim. There will be guest speakers and entertainment. The cost is $20 per person. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The 50th (plus 1) reunion of the Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday tailgating and the Homecoming football game and a Saturday picnic at Veterans Park and a dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS Classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited to attend this celebration. Anyone who needs information about this reunion may email greenet@gcschools.net.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Hartmans Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road West will have a Lord’s Acre Sale and luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 17. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction will start at 1 p.m.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Sept. 17, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road. This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $10 per plate.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL LORD’S ACRE SALE
Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church on Poplar Springs Road will host its annual Lord’s Acre Sale this Saturday, Sept. 17. Meal begins at 4 p.m., followed by the sale at 6 p.m.
MAGNAVOX EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of Magnavox, 5 Rivers, Phillips and NAP Circuit Systems, along with truck drivers of these companies, are invited to the annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 17. Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kinser Park’s Pavilions 4 and 5. Please bring a meat dish, a vegetable dish, dessert and drink. For more information, call Linda Beals at 257-6478 or Robin Blake at 470-9894.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
ROSS FAMILY REUNION
The family of William O. Ross will hold a reunion on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, from 5-11 p.m. each night at the Ross Valley Farm on Kingsport Highway. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. All Ross family and friends are welcome.
SHILOH CPC BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Rd., will have a country breakfast and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7-10 a.m. All proceeds benefit Camp John Speer. Cost is by donation. Breakfast includes: country ham, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, homemade biscuits & gravy, pancakes, sweets, fruit, tomatoes, and drinks. Take-outs will be available.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CENTER BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will host its third Saturday all-you-can-eat breakfast with all the fixings at the community center on South Mohawk Road this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7- 10 a.m. The menu will consist of ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, tomatoes, hash browns, pancakes, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 adults, $5 children 40-12, and free for children 3 and under with a paying adult
WOODCRAFT & CERAMIC SALE
A three-day Woodcraft & Ceramic Sale will be held Sept. 22-24 at the old Midway School building, 90 Community Center Road, in Midway. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Items will include fall and Christmas crafts, plus more home decor. Call 423-525-2145 for more details.