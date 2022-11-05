AFF REPUBLICATION WOMEN MEETING
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be David Mills, Commander of Newport American Legion Post 41. Call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 for more details.
AJ WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
ALBRIGHT UM MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church, in Rheatown, will host a curbside Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The meal will include turkey and dressing and ham, three vegetables, a roll, dessert and all the trimmings.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64 MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Nov. 7 at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Charles McLain, the Greene County Veterans Service Officer, will be the guest speaker. He will be speaking about veterans benefits due to the water contamination for those who were stationed at Camp Lejeune and also those who were affected due to burn pits while serving on active duty. Refreshments will be served as 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
BLUE SPRINGS DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day — a free educational event at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The program will feature speaker Carolyn Gregg, who has written two books on the early history of the church and cemetery. Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, and his friends will be ready to help you find your ancestors or give advice how to research your family name. Others will help you learn how to become members of different genealogical societies in the area. Everyone is welcome.
CANEY BRANCH VFD BBQ SUPPER
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a BBQ supper and auction on Saturday, Nov. 5. Meal will be available from 4:30-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per plate. Auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts bazaar and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the building fund.
{h3 class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}5K ON THE RUNWAY{/span}{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”}The third annual 5K on the Runway, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015, will be held Nov. 12 at the Greeneville airport. Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $35. This is a socially distanced race on a flat surface. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400.{/span}
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon, at Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Shanel Loveless, a member of the club, who will be speaking about the situation in the Ukraine and its affects on her family members living there. Also speaking will be Courtney Poe about caring for America. All veterans are invited. Reservations are required. Lunch cost is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a Pot-luck fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
LACE MAGNOLIAS FALL MARKET
Lace Magnolias will present its first-ever Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Baileyton Park. Admission is free. For details, call 423-609-0735.
MOHAWK RURITAN LUNCH
Mosheim Ruritan Club will hold a curbside lunch pickup on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under. The meal is free to Mohawk area senior adults, age 60 and older.
MOSHEIM MASONS/ VETERANS DINNER
The Mosheim Eastern Star invites the Masons and their families and veterans and their families to a dinner in their honor on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge in Mosheim from 12;30-2 p.m.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
ROMEO UMC LUNCH
The ladies of Romeo United Methodist Church, 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70), in Bulls Gap, will have a soup bean/hot dog lunch on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11a.m to 1 p.m.. Cost is by donation. Everyone welcome.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER RESOURCE EXPO
The 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Christian Activities Center, 211 N. Main St., Greeneville. The event will provide helpful resources and medical screenings, including blood pressure checks, O2 checks, vision screenings and blood sugar checks. Door prizes will be awarded. A free lunch will be provided. For more details, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
WALKERTOWN CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Walkertown Church, located on the Kingsport Highway, hold the final day of its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in its fellowship hall
WEST GREENE BAND BENEFIT HAM SUPPER
The West Greene Band will host a ham supper on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m., at the Mohawk Ruritan Building. The cost is $10. This is a drive-through event only. All proceeds will benefit the band programs at West Greene Middle and High Schools.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.