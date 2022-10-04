ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. Education Department Chair Bobbie Christiansen will provide the program.
BEERSHEBA LODGE STEAK DINNER
Beersheba Masonic Lodge No. 449, located at 1420 Houston Valley Rd., will be hosting its annual steak dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The meal is dine in or pick up. The menu consists of steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10 per person. The proceeds from this event enables the lodge to help many community-driven efforts. Tickets may be obtained from any lodge member or at the door. Come early as this event is always a sell out. For further information, contact Milton Bercheen at 985-507-1170
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Rd., will host a supper on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of lasagna, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up it up.
CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH CLASS OF 1961 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1961 will hold a class reunion on Oct. 8 at Albright Church on Old Stage Road. A catered meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal is $16, payable at the door. Class members are welcome to bring their spouse or a guest. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1 by calling Alyne Jaynes Stills at 423-525-7659. Anyone who has not been previously contacted by the reunion organizers is also asked to call.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BENEFIT MEAL
A benefit pancake supper and auction will be held Oct. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome for the auction. (Please no clothing or heavy furniture.) Proceeds will go to help flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Greene County Democratic Women and Greene County Democratic Party will host their annual spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Round Table Office Conference Center, 1104 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. Guest speaker will be Adam Dickson, Jonesborough Vice Mayor and community activist. All 2022 Democratic candidates are invited to speak. Door prizes will be awarded. Cost is $25. Tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the GCDW Blue Skies Political Action Committee. Text 423-278-8058 for additional information.
GREENE CO. GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Greene County Genealogical Society with meet at 6 p. m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library, 229 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. An election of officers will be held, and plans will be discussed for the future.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICANS BBQ SUPPER
The Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party will hold a barbecue supper on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Pwy., in Mosheim. There will be guest speakers and entertainment. The cost is $20 per person. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNIONThe Greeneville High School Class of 1977 will have its 45th reunion on Oct. 14 and 15. Both evenings are very casual, and the only cost will be the food/drink items purchased. For more information, check the GHS Class of 1977 Facebook page or e-mail Jane (Martin) Tauscher at Jane.Tauscher@gmail.com.
KMART EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of the Greeneville Kmart stores will be having a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Road, at 1:30 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to either call or text Joan O’Dell at 423-328-2099.
LOST MTN COMMUNITY CENTER YARD SALE
The Lost Mountain Community Center, 9576 Horton Hwy., will have a benefit yard sale this Thursday, Oct 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will be used for upkeep and expenses of the community center’s building and grounds.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League will host a pancake breakfast on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan St. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children under 12.
MT. HEBRON MEN OF FAITH BBQ SUPPER
The Mt. Hebron Men of Faith will sponsor a BBQ supper on Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The cost is by donation.
OTTWAY UMC BENEFIT MEAL
The Ottway United Methodist Youth Group will be hosting a “Soup, Stew and Sandwich” luncheon on Oct. 30. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN BREAKFAST/ MARKET DAYS
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2536 State Route 107, will be hosting a country breakfast on Saturday Oct. 8th from 7-11 a.m. The Ruritan club will also be hosting its last Market Days of the season on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2536 State Route 107, in Chuckey, will be hosting its first Turkey Shoot of the year on Friday Oct. 7. Registration will start at 5 p.m. and the shoot will begin at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1972 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion on Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall, 11970 Newport Hwy. There will be a catered meal, music and a program. Those who plan to attend are asked to send $15 per person by Oct. 10 to: Teddy Fillers, 194 Viking Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF 1992 REUNION
The West Greene High School class of 1992 will have its 30th Reunion at Angelos’ at the Point in Dandridge on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-10 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Payment needs to be submitted by Oct. 19. For more information, please contact Jill Shelton Parton at jillparton96@gmail.com.