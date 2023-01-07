America First Federated Republican Women will meet this Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m., at Gondolier Restaurant, 3465 E Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville. Guest speakers will be Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene. For reservations or more information, please call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals on Monday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet this Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., at the local Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
There is a change in the guest speaker for the Greeneville Christian Women’s Club for Jan. 20. Shirley Craddock, of Winchester, will be the speaker and will speak on the topic “Let’s Make a Deal.” The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship. Lunch begins at noon in the family life center of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CLOTHING, FOOD GIVEAWAY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mount Carmel Road, in Mosheim, will hold its monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
SOMETHING BLUE BRIDAL FAIR
The Something Blue Bridal Fair will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 3 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Registered brides receive a swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m.. Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 787-1000 for more details.