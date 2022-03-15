AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GGC HIKING & BIKING CLUB
On Wednesday, The Greeneville/Greene County Hiking and Biking Club will have a 6 mile, Moderate-Strenuous, In-Out Hike to Grotto Falls in the GSMNP near Gatlinburg. Meet at Hardee’s on the Asheville Hwy at 8:00 a.m. Call Mike Jones at 423-525-7884 for further information.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on March 19 from 7-10 a.m. This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order Of The Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting March 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge Hall. A fellowship dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
MOSHEIM RURITAN
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Parkway (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY
The Mt. Pisgan Cemetery Association requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 23 in preparation for mowing.
MT. PLEASANT CEMETERY
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery committee requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 18 in preparation for mowing.
RIVER HILL CEMETERY
The River Hill Cemetery Association requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 19 in preparation for mowing.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting their weekly turkey shoot every Friday night through the end of March. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the shooting beginning at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a Country Breakfast/Meet Your Candidates Saturday from 8-11 a.m.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.
WESLEY CHURCH CEMETERY
The Wesley Church Cemetery trustees request flowers and other miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 20 in preparation for mowing.