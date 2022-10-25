ALBRIGHT UM MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church in Rheatown will host a Curbside Sunday Dinner on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The meal will include turkey and dressing and ham, three vegetables, a roll, dessert and all the trimmings.
AMERICAN LEGION VETERANS COLLECTION DRIVE
The American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, packaged undergarments and personal hygiene items for both men and female veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Veterans Service Office, located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This collection drive will be a year-round event to benefit hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Center.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
BLUE SPRINGS DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day — a free educational event at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The program will feature speaker Carolyn Gregg, who has written two books on the early history of the church and cemetery. Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, and his friends will be ready to help you find your ancestors or give advice how to research your family name. Others will help you learn how to become members of different genealogical societies in the area. Everyone is welcome.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
COMMUNITY PHARMACY PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST
Community Pharmacy on Tusculum Boulevard is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Entries can be brought to the store through Oct. 28. Prizes will be awarded on Oct. 29, at 1 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST OF BAILEYTON TRUNK OR TREAT
First Baptist Church of Baileyton, 1208 Baileyton Main St., will host Trunk or Treat for children on Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
GRACE AND MERCY CHURCH TRUNK OR TREAT
Gracy and Mercy Fellowship Church, 2610 Warrensburg Road, will host a Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28.
GREENE RIDGE FWB FALL FESTIVAL
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will host its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. There will be an inflatable slide, games, treat bags for the kids. A chili supper, cake walk and gospel singing by Living Sanctuary is also planned.
HORSE CREEK MISSION HALLELUJAH NIGHT
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will host a Hallelujah Night on Friday, starting at 6 p.m., and ending Saturday at 10 a.m. Supper will be served Friday night with breakfast Saturday morning. Come prepared to spend the night. There will be food, fun, games, devotionals and more. The event is open to kids of all ages. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is hosting a Turkey Shoot each Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. For more details, call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
LIFE CARE CENTER TRUNK OR TREAT
Life Care Center of Greeneville, 725 Crum St., will have Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call the activities department at 639-8131.
MECO CORPORATION TRUNK OR TREAT
MECO Corporation, 1500 Industrial Road, will host a Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
MIDWAY UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 29. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. with numerous items for sale including hand-crafted items, woodcraft items and can goods.
MIDWAY UMC TRAIL OF TREATS
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual “Trail of Treats” on Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MT. HEBRON UMC BREAKFAST
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-10 a.m. at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Rd., Greeneville. The menu will consist of biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, country ham, scrambled eggs, fruit and pastries. Cost is by donation.
OTTWAY UMC BENEFIT MEAL
The Ottway United Methodist Youth Group will be hosting a “Soup, Stew and Sandwich” luncheon on Oct. 30. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
PINE GROVE UMC TRUNK OR TREAT
Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Bright Hope Road will have a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the fellowship hall. There will be candy, games with prizes, a photo area to take pictures, snacks and drinks.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER RESOURCE EXPO
The 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Christian Activities Center, 211 N. Main St., Greeneville. The event will provide helpful resources and medical screenings, including blood pressure checks, O2 checks, vision screenings and blood sugar checks. Door prizes will be awarded. A free lunch will be provided. For more details, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
SHILOH CPC TRUNK OR TREAT
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host Trunk or Treat for children on Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m. at the church, 1121 Shiloh Rd.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HALLOWEEN EVENT
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey, will hosti a Halloween event on Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. There will be hot dogs, candy and s’mores available.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan will be hosting their Turkey Shoot on Friday, Oct. 28, at the club building, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey. Registration starts at 5 p.m., and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served
WESLEY CHAPEL UMC YARD SALE
The ladies of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a yard sale this Friday and Saturday at the community center, located at 1525 N. Wesley Chapel Rd. Hours are Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.
ZION UMC HALLOWEEN EVENT
Zion United Methodist Church, 6055 Horton Highway, is sponsoring a Halloween event on Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. “Stop by for Halloween treats while you are out making your rounds,” event organizers say. “We will be looking for you in our parking lot,” they add.
5K ON THE RUNWAY
The third annual 5K on the Runway, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015 will be held Nov. 12 at the Greeneville airport. Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $35. This is a socially distanced race on a flat surface. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400.