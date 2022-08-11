ARTS, CRAFTS & ANTIQUES BAZAAR
The Ladies Aid of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at Sunnyside is sponsoring its 11th annual Arts, Crafts & Antiques Bazaar this Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Around 38 vendors are scheduled, featuring home decor, jewelry, wreaths, make up and beauty products, clothing, candles, purses, pottery, signs, quilting, antiques, woodworking, paper quilling, stained glass and more. A bake sale is also planned. Admission is free.
CANEY BRANCH SUMMER CRAFT SHOW
A “Sizzlin’ Summer Craft Show” will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Caney Branch Fire Department, 11423 Newport Hwy. All proceeds will benefit the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to crafts, the event will also feature a silent auction. A hot dog lunch will be available for $5.
CEDAR HILL CPC MEAL
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host its Shepherd’s Table meal on Monday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up a meal.
GRAY FAMILY REUNION
The 99th annual Gray Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at Kinser Park’s Pavilion No. 4, located next to the swimming pool. Attendees are asked to bring a well-filled basket and a drink. Plans for the family’s centennial reunion will be discussed. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the pavilion and supplies. For more information, call Deb Holloway at 864-906-8029 or Jerry Harrison at 423-329-3880.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PULLED-PORK DINNER
The Knights of Columbus will host a pulled-pork dinner fundraiser and silent auction at the Notre Dame Church Parish Hall on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. The menu will consist of a pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and under. All proceeds will be sent to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund to aid Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced due to the Russian invasion of their country.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and sit-down steak supper on Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
MIDWAY UMC COMMUNITY MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its “Feed the Community” meal on Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of ham, potatoes, green beans and dessert. Dine-in or drive-thru.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN BREAKFAST, FLEA MARKET, LAWNMOWER PULL
The South Central Ruritan will be having a Country Breakfast this Saturday Aug. 13, from 7-11 a.m. Cost is $10 a plate. Children under 10 eat free. Also on Saturday, Aug. 13, the South Central Market Days Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendor space available for $10. On Saturday evening, the Ruritan Club will host a TNT Lawnmower Pull. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. A pavilion will be reserved from 6-9 p.m. A catered meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Please text or call Janet 423-620-1708 or Gail at 423-552-3601 by Aug. 15, if you would like to attend.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 16 and 17. Events will include a free BBQ supper on Friday, Sept. 16 in the school cafeteria, beginning at 5 p.m. (If you wish to attend the BBQ and have not sent your reservation in please let a committee member know by Aug. 12.) A tour of the school will follow the meal. Reserved seating will be provided for the class at the 7 p.m. football game. The class will be honored at half-time. On Saturday Sept. 17, a dutch treat breakfast will be held, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Harvest House, followed by golf, if interested. At 4 p.m., a covered dish meal (drinks will be provided) and time of reminiscing will be held at 835 Bowers Road, in Greeneville. Call 423-620-3172, 423-329-7320 or 423-329-3366 if you have questions.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘81 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1981 will have its 40th reunion (which was rescheduled from last year due to COVID) on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. The Color 7 is scheduled to perform at the event. Cost is $20 for individuals or $35 for couples. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 12. For more details, call 423-502-7181.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘62 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. for breakfast at the Harvest Family Restaurant. For more information, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘63 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will hold its 59th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH YARD SALE
The St. James Lutheran Church Women of the ELCA will be having an indoor yard sale in the St. James Community Center cafeteria, adjacent to Appalachian Helping Hands on St. James Road. The three-day event will be held Aug. 11-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A light lunch will be available daily.
ST. JAMES COMMUNITY CRIME WATCH
The St. James Community Crime Watch members will meet on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m., in the St. James Community Center’s cafeteria beside Appalachian Helping Hands and across the road from St. James Lutheran church on St. James Road. Nick Milligan, from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, will be instructing the members on self-defense and self- awareness skills. Everyone in the community and surrounding areas is encouraged to attend.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.
UNION TEMPLE COMMUNITY CLUB MEAL
The Union Temple Community Club will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Union Temple Community Center. Attendees are asked to bring a cover dish to share.
VFW Post 1990
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive.