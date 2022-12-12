AJ WOMEN'S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women's Club will meet Tuesday, Dec 13, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS CHRISTMAS ROOM
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays now through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing are available to those in need. Appalachian Helping Hands is located inside the St. James Community Center, located at 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
DUCKWORTH ANIMAL HOSPITAL PET, PEOPLE FOOD DRIVE
Duckworth Animal Hospital, 701 N. Main St., is hosting a Holiday Pet and People Food Drive. Items of need for people include canned soups, peanut butter, crackers or other nonperishable food. Items of need for pets included canned and dry cat and dog food. Any brand would be appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the animal hospital during regular business hours of Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. The drive will benefit the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Food Bank and the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DEMOCRATIC WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party will meet jointly with the Greene County Democratic Women on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 W. Main S. The annual nominations and elections of officers for the Greene County Democratic Women will be held.
GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. HISTORY MUSEUM MEETING
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will host its annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m., at the museum, 101 West McKee St. Please join the staff and Board of Directors for refreshments and social exchange. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, visit greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com or call 423-636-1558.
GREENEVILLE-GREENE CO. LIBRARY STORY TIME/OPEN HOUSE
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St., will host its weekly children’s Story Time on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature a visit from Santa. All ages are welcome to attend. From noon-6 p.m., the library will host a Holiday Open House. The public is invited. Visit https://www.ggcpl.org/ for more details about the library.
HOLSTON HOME COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS EVENT
Holston United Methodist Home for Children will host its annual community Christmas celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to take part in this free Christmas event, which will include music, lights, kids’ craft activities, pictures with Santa, and more. Enter the campus at the Holston Drive entrance, follow the signs to the end at the Rock, where parking will be available. Visit Santa and enjoy light refreshments. For more details call Angie Owens at 423-787-8747.
MCDONALD VFD FOOD COLLECTION DRIVE
The McDonald Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the McDonald Mission Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days. The fire hall is located at 8595 McDonald Rd., in Mohawk.
MIDWAY/MOSHEIM VFD FIREWORKS SALE
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., beginning Dec. 26 and continuing through Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the fire departments. For more details, call 423-422-7227 or 423-470-0324.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host its Feed the Community meal on Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be available via dine-in or drive-thru. The menu will be ham, green beans, corn, rolls and dessert.
MOSHEIM LIBRARY CHILDREN’S STORY TIME
Children are invited to the Mosheim Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 2-5 p.m. for stories, games and crafts. Santa and the elves will be available for photos. There will also be special goodies, hot chocolate and cookies available. The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT
The Tusculum University Community Band will present a Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.
UNION TEMPLE COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Union Temple Community Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at the community center. Everyone is welcome.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA PROGRAM
The public is invited to attend the Wreaths Across America program on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greeneville. A shuttle service will be available for the event, beginning at 10 a.m., from Hal Henard Elementary School. The wreaths are scheduled to arrive, courtesy of Walmart, on Dec. 15 at the cemetery for placement on the veterans graves in preparation for the special ceremony.