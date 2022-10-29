AFF REPUBLICATION WOMEN MEETING
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be David Mills, Commander of Newport American Legion Post 41. Call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 for more details.
AJ AMATEUR RADIO CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., at the Old Oak Taproom, 665 Erwin Hwy., in Tusculum. Please arrive early if you plan on eating dinner prior to the meeting. The meeting will be held in the white tent. This month’s meeting’s agenda will discuss the election of officers for 2023, the status of tower repairs, the status of the trustee transfer, and a discussion on the club’s annual Christmas dinner. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about amateur radio. You do not need to be a member to attend the meeting. Visit www.ajarc.org for more information.
ALBRIGHT UM MEAL
Albright United Methodist Church in Rheatown will host a curbside Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $12 per box. The meal will include turkey and dressing and ham, three vegetables, a roll, dessert and all the trimmings.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
BAILEYTON UMC MEAL
Baileyton United Methodist Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street, will have a drive-thru lasagna and spaghetti meal on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $10. Menu includes choice of lasagna or spaghetti with meat sauce, salad with ranch or Italian dressing, roll, dessert, and bottled water. To place an order or get more information, please text Jane at 423-620-1274 or Myra at 423-620-8580. The orders will be available for pickup under the drive thru in the back of the church.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
COAT, CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greeneville Church of Christ will have a coat and clothes giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5-8 p.m. Several coats are available.
FLEA MARKET FUNDRAISER FOR YOUTH GROUP
The Greeneville Pioneers Pathfinders Club will host a Fundraising Flea Market on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., behind the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Hwy. A variety of vendors will be on hand with items such as farmer’s market produce, yard sale goods, and arts and crafts. There will be snacks and face painting. Vendor space is still available for $25 per table. Each vendor will have a parking space. Proceeds from the event will be used by the youth group to attend Gillette, a large international camping event in 2024, and for an updated trailer.
FIRST BAPTIST OF BAILEYTON TRUNK OR TREAT
First Baptist Church of Baileyton, 1208 Baileyton Main St., will host Trunk or Treat for children on Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
GREENE RIDGE FWB FALL FESTIVAL
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will host its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. There will be an inflatable slide, games, treat bags for the kids. A chili supper, cake walk and gospel singing by Living Sanctuary is also planned.
LAMAR RURITAN PUMPKIN SHOOT
The Lamar Ruritan Club will present its 2022 Pumpkin Shoot at Fender’s Farm, Hwy. 107, in Jonesborough on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. “Get your shotguns ready!” officials say. “There will be prizes for the most destroyed pumpkin.” A youth BB gun competition is also planned. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects. Concessions will be available.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is hosting a Turkey Shoot each Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. For more details, call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
LIGHTHOUSE ASSEMBLY OF GOD FALL FOOD & CRAFT FAIR
A Fall Food & Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy.
MECO CORPORATION TRUNK OR TREAT
MECO Corporation, 1500 Industrial Road, will host a Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
MIDWAY UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 29. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. with numerous items for sale including hand-crafted items, woodcraft items and can goods.
MIDWAY UMC TRAIL OF TREATS
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual “Trail of Treats” on Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MT. CARMEL COMMUNITY LUNCH
A lunch for the Mt. Carmel community, near Mosheim, will be held Nov. 5, from 11-1 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Church Fellowship Hall. There will be no charge for the meal. The menu will consist of barbecue, slaw, baked beans, dessert, tea and lemonade. Everyone is invited to attend.
MT. HEBRON UMC BREAKFAST
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-10 a.m. at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Rd., Greeneville. The menu will consist of biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, country ham, scrambled eggs, fruit and pastries. Cost is by donation.
OTTWAY UMC BENEFIT MEAL
The Ottway United Methodist Youth Group will be hosting a “Soup, Stew and Sandwich” luncheon on Oct. 30. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SHILOH CPC TRUNK OR TREAT
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host Trunk or Treat for children on Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m. at the church, 1121 Shiloh Rd.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HALLOWEEN EVENT
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Highway 107, in Chuckey, will host a Halloween event on Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. There will be hot dogs, candy and s’mores available.
ZION UMC HALLOWEEN EVENT
Zion United Methodist Church, 6055 Horton Highway, is sponsoring a Halloween event on Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m.