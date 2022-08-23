BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC MEAL
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will host a supper this Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 6 p.m.. The menu will consist of: ranch chicken, rosemary potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
BOWERS FAMILY GRAVE MARKER DEDICATION
Descendants of John Bowers (1772-1849) and Maria Magdalene Andes Bowers (1777-1854) are invited to meet at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Greene County, this Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., for a dedication service for the markers that have been placed on their graves. All friends are welcome.
CHUCKEY-DOAK CLASSES OF ‘60-69 REUNION
The annual “Summer Knights” Chuckey-Doak High School reunion of class members 1960 through 1960 and their guests will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson, 3540 Ripley Island Rd., in Afton. No meal will be served, but ice cream and beverages will be available. There is no charge to attend, but donations to help defray expenses are welcome. This is an outdoor venue with limited seating, therefore attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Call Sam Dobson at 423-525-6275 or email buckthornartisticoriginals@yahoo.com to RSVP or for further information.
CHUCKEY-DOAK CLASS OF ‘72 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th Reunion on Sept. 24 at Link Hills Country Club, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.. Cost is $40 per person, which must be paid by Aug. 24. For more information, call Linda Dotson Beals at 257-6478.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ’65 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of ’65 will be having their 57th Class Reunion this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. On Friday evening, the group will gather at the home of Andy and W. T. Daniels at 5 p.m. for a dinner of barbecue and all the trimmings. Golf will be enjoyed on Saturday morning at Link Hills Country Club at 9 a.m.. On Saturday, at 6 p.m., the group will meet at the City Garage Car Museum for dinner, a class photo and entertainment. Casual attire is suggested for the weekend. The reunion committee includes: Andy Susong Daniels, Susan Kelly Thomas Holzchuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Judy Myers Forshay Plucker, Mary Jo (Bird) Susong & Wayne Susong, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Dick Williams, Becky (Henley) Yonz and Buddy Yonz.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville Christian Singles Network will meet this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. The group is open to singles age 21 and older.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ .
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘62 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th class reunion this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. for breakfast at the Harvest Family Restaurant. For more information, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.