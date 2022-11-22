AJ WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse. All board members are encouraged to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS CHRISTMAS ROOM
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays now through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing are available to those in need. Appalachian Helping Hands is located inside the St. James Community Center, located at 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BAILEYTON CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Baileyton Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 2 p.m.If anyone wants to participate, the theme is Winter Wonderland. Participants should line up on Van Hill Road, between 1 and 1:30 pm.
BULLS GAP CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s parade marshals will be “Mark and Digger” from the television series “Moonshiners.” The parade route will start at Bulls Gap School and end at the back of the school. The town is also planning “Christmas at the Farm” on VFW Road on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Dec. 4, from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors and photos with Santa. On Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., the town will host its Christmas Tree Lighting at Bulls Gap City Hall. For more details, call Bulls Gap City Hall at 423-235-5216 or Pete Shipley at 423-754-5407.
CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for the 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club. The event, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m., will feature public tours of four historic homes in downtown Greeneville, all lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit local charitable programs supported by the club. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 423-258-5259.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DEMOCRATIC WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party will meet jointly with the Greene County Democratic Women on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 W. Main S. The annual nominations and elections of officers for the Greene County Democratic Women will be held.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold a Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
Entry registration is continuing for the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade. The event is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe. Participants are being challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world. Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. Call 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net for more details.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting their weekly Turkey Shoot on Friday Nov. 25, at the club building, locate at 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the shoot at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
TURKEY TROT 5K RUN/ WALK
The 8th annual Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. The route will begin and end at Greeneville High School. Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee is $20 students (K-12), $30 adults or $75 per family. Proceeds from the event supports education in the Greeneville City Schools.