GREENEVILLE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
The Town of Greeneville will host its annual American Downtown Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 from 4-10 p.m. at the Big Spring, located behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Main Street. There will be live music, kids activities, and much more. A night-time parade is planned at 9:15 p.m, beginning at Towne Square Shopping Center, turning down Main Street, then ending at Greeneville High School. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. For more details, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or go online to www.greenevilletn.gov.
ALDRIDGE FAMILY REUNION
A reunion for the family of Ben F. Aldridge and Laura A. Massey will be held Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kinser Park, Pavilion No. 4. Plates and utensils will be provided. Bring food for your family to share. Please have food on table before noon when the meal will begin. For more details, call 423-620-9204.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64
The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will not be holding a monthly meeting in July due to the July 4th holiday. The next meeting will be held Aug. 1. The American Legion Post 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
GREENE CO. BEEF DAYS
The Greene County Beef Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. There will be beef samples served, contests and games, educational materials, plus door prizes and giveaways.
DRUM CIRCLE RETURNS
Back by popular demand, a second Drum Circle will be held Monday, July 4, from 6-8 p.m., in the courtyard of the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Main Street, across from the planned Fourth of July celebration activities in downtown Greeneville. The public is invited to take part in the drum circle or just simply watch and enjoy. As people bring their lawn chairs to watch the planned downtown July 4th parade, they are also invited to take part in the Drum Circle first and join in the fun, organizers say. Percussive instruments are available or folks can bring their own to the circle.
INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION AT KINSER PARK
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host an early Independence Day celebration July 1-2 at Kinser Park, located at 650 Kinser Park Lane. The event will begin with a movie night on Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, July 2, a day of activities are planned, starting with a breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a silent auction, swimming, live music and a car show. Among the other planned activities are an obstacle course for children and a decorated golf cart parade. Food will be available for purchase. A fireworks show is planned at dusk. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase new gear for the fire department. Call 423-639-5912 for more information.
LYRICS ON THE LAWN
Main Street: Greeneville will kick off its outdoor music series Lyrics on the Lawn on July 7 with The Threetles and The Whiskey Sticks. The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, located in downtown Greeneville. Admission is free. The music series will continue each Thursday evening during the month of July with different musical acts.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, July 2, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Parkway (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu will include tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs will be available. The cost is $8.
WARRENSBURG JULY CELEBRATION, PARADE
The Warrensburg Community Center will host its annual July Celebration and Parade on Saturday, July 2. Parade participants will line up at Old Campbells Holstein Farm on River Rock Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will start at 3 p.m. The parade route will head towards Mason Lodge Road, turn right on to Kirk Hill Road, right on to Easterly Road, right on to S. Mohawk Road and end at 4860 S. Mohawk Road. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries. Food will be available for purchase after the parade, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chips drinks and homemade ice cream. An auction will follow shortly after the parade. All parade entries are welcome to participate. No prior registration is required. Everyone is welcome to attend the events. For more details or questions, call Patsy at 423-620-1157 or Susie at 423-552-1622.