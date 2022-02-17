AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Guest Speaker, Rana Zakaria, will speak about human trafficking. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENEVILLE/GREENE COUNTY HIKING AND CYCLING CLUB
On Feb. 19 there will be a 5 Mile, Moderate, In-Out Hike on the AT near Erwin north from Indian Grave Gap to Beauty Spot. Please meet at 8 a.m. at Food City on the 11E Bypass. Call David Douthat at 423-639-8567 (Home) or 423-620-3437 (Cell) for further information.
On Sunday there will be 4 Mile easy (with some stair climbing on bridges), Round trip hike on the Kingsport Greenbelt on paved/ gravel trail. Beginning at Riverfront Park across the street from Old Netherland Inn to Rotherwood Mansion. Meet at 1:30 p.m. at Food City on the 11E Bypass or meet at the Riverfront Park, parking lot. Call Joe Allison (H) 423-257-2435 or (C) 423-767-2090.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their regular stated meeting Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be at 5:30 p.m. in the dining hall.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting their weekly turkey shoot every Friday night through the end of March. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the shooting beginning at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.