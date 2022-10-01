AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Oct. 3 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Dr. James McLaughlin, the 1st District Vice Commander, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at noon, at Kinser Park’s Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
CAMP CREEK FIRE DEPT. BBQ MEAL/CORN HOLE
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a BBQ dinner and corn hole tournament this Saturday, Oct. 1. Corn hole starts at 3 p.m. Food will be served at 4 p.m. For more details and information, visit the Camp Camp VFD Facebook page.
CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH CLASS OF 1961 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1961 will hold a class reunion on Oct. 8 at Albright Church on Old Stage Road. A catered meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal is $16, payable at the door. Class members are welcome to bring their spouse or a guest. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1 by calling Alyne Jaynes Stills at 423-525-7659. Anyone who has not been previously contacted by the reunion organizers is also asked to call.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BENEFIT MEAL
A benefit pancake supper and auction will be held Oct. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome for the auction. (Please no clothing or heavy furniture.) Proceeds will go to help flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
DOEHLER JARVIS EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of Doehler Jarvis/Farley Industries-TAC Aluminum/Casting-Southern Screw-NL/Permanent Mold Casting will have a reunion this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Hardin Park, Pavilion No. 2. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch/snack and drinks, if desired.
DOTY’S CHAPEL UMC CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration will be held at Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery Decoration this Saturday, Oct. 1.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1977 will have its 45th reunion on Oct. 14 and 15. Both evenings are very casual, and the only cost will be the food/drink items purchased. For more information, check the GHS Class of 1977 Facebook page or e-mail Jane (Martin) Tauscher at Jane.Tauscher@gmail.com.
KMART EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of the Greeneville Kmart stores will be having a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Road, at 1:30 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to either call or text Joan O’Dell at 423-328-2099.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League will host a pancake breakfast on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan St. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children under 12.
MASSEY FAMILY REUNION CANCELLED
Due to the forecast of rain, the descendants of the late Dock and Easter (Griffin) Massey have cancelled their planned family reunion scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
MT. HEBRON MEN OF FAITH BBQ SUPPER
The Mt. Hebron Men of Faith will sponsor a BBQ supper on Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The cost is by donation.
RUPERT FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of John and Mary (Shoemaker) Rupert will have a reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Victory Church of God Fellowship Hall, 166 Sanford Circle. The fellowship hall doors will be open at 11 a.m. Come early and enjoy the fellowship. A group picture will be taken at 12:20 p.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite entrees and desserts for all to enjoy. If you play a musical instrument bring it and join in the music and singing after the meal. For further info, call Tommy Collins at 423-329-1949.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1972 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion on Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall, 11970 Newport Hwy. There will be a catered meal, music and a program. Those who plan to attend are asked to send $15 per person by Oct. 10 to: Teddy Fillers, 194 Viking Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.