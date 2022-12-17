CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
DUCKWORTH ANIMAL HOSPITAL PET, PEOPLE FOOD DRIVE
Duckworth Animal Hospital, 701 N. Main St., is hosting a Holiday Pet and People Food Drive. Items of need for people include canned soups, peanut butter, crackers or other nonperishable food. Items of need for pets included canned and dry cat and dog food. Any brand would be appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the animal hospital during regular business hours of Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. The drive will benefit the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Food Bank and the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is having a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Dec. 17 — and every Saturday thereafter through April 2023. The event will be held at the club building at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough, from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. For questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
MIDWAY/MOSHEIM VFD FIREWORKS SALE
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim VFD, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., beginning Dec. 26 and continuing through Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be fireworks available for all ages. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the fire departments. For more details, call 423-422-7227 or 423-470-0324.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ AT NPAC
The Chattanooga Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Dec. 17. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CENTER BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will host its third Saturday all-you-can-eat breakfast this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, tomatoes, hash browns, pancakes, warm syrup, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 adults, $5 ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under with a paying adult. Everyone is welcome.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA PROGRAM
The public is invited to attend the Wreaths Across America program on Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Greeneville. A shuttle service will be available for the event, beginning at 10 a.m., from Hal Henard Elementary School.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will meet Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.