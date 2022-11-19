AJ WOMEN’S CLUB CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for the 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club. The event, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m., will feature public tours of four historic homes in downtown Greeneville, all lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit local charitable programs supported by the club. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 423-258-5259.
BULLS GAP CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s parade marshals will be “Mark and Digger” from the television series “Moonshiners.” The parade route will start at Bulls Gap School and end at the back of the school. The town is also planning “Christmas at the Farm” on VFW Road on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Dec. 4, from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors and photos with Santa. On Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., the town will host its Christmas Tree Lighting at Bulls Gap City Hall. For more details, call Bulls Gap City Hall at 423-235-5216 or Pete Shipley at 423-754-5407.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a crafts bazaar and bake sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Goss to speak at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the church building fund.
CONTRA DANCE
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will present an After Thanksgiving Contra Dance on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tusculum University, in the Chalmers Conference Room in the Niswonger Commons. A contra dance lesson will be held beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. There is no need to bring a partner or have previous experience. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GC HERITAGE TRUST CHRISTMAS DINNER
The Greene County Heritage Trust will host its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 1 at the General Morgan Inn. Guest speaker will be Dr. A. Warren Dockter, president and CEO of the East Tennessee Historical Society. Refreshments will be available, beginning at 6 p.m., with the dinner and a program to follow at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are due by Nov. 22. Contact Carolyn Gregg at 639-3966 or email carolyngregg55@yahoo.com. Checks for tickets should be sent to the Heritage Trust, P.O. Box 1794, Greeneville, TN 37744.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold a Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
Entry registration is continuing for the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade. The event is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe. Participants are being challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world. Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. Call 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m. at the club building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, in Limestone. The cost for this all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
TURKEY TROT 5K RUN/ WALK
The 8th annual Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. The route will begin and end at Greeneville High School. Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee is $20 students (K-12), $30 adults or $75 per family. Proceeds from the event supports education in the Greeneville City Schools.