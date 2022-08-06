BACK-TO-SCHOOL PRAISE
Heartland Free Methodist Church will be having their Back-To-School Praise on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. Singing will be provided by Brian Burchfield, Kathy Guffey and the Dyer Family. Backpacks with school supplies will be given out to the kids. Everyone is invited. For more information, contact Jeff Malone at 423-329-6060.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the old Post Office on Main Street in Baileyton at 6 p.m. All interested persons are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating. In case of rain, the meeting will be held in the Baileyton United Methodist Church. For more information, please text 423-620-8580.
BENEFIT MEAL FOR DAGAN McMAHAN
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a benefit spaghetti dinner this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the Camp Creek Fire Hall. All proceeds will be used toward the purchase of a transportation van for nine-year-old Dagan McMahan who is wheelchair-bound due to spinal muscular atrophy. Cost of the meal is $8 adults, $5 children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under. In addition to the meal, a silent auction will also be held during the event to raise funds for the van.
CEDAR GROVE HAMBURGER/ICE CREAM SUPPER
A Hamburger and Ice Cream Supper will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, 5270 Chuckey Pike, in Chuckey.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Easter Star, will be meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PULLED-PORK DINNER
The Knights of Columbus will host a pulled-pork dinner fundraiser and silent auction at the Notre Dame Church Parish Hall on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. The menu will consist of a pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Cost is $10 adults, $5 children ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and under. All proceeds will be sent to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund to aid Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced due to the Russian invasion of their country.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and sit-down steak supper on Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Lost Mountain Community Center, 9576 Horton Hwy. All community residents are welcome.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
TOM JOHNSON FAMILY REUNION
The annual Tom Johnson Family Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the Camp Creek Memorial Pavilion, 2941 Camp Creek Rd. A covered dish meal will be served. Organizers ask that you bring lawn chairs for seating. Call Paula at 609-1625 for more details.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘81 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1981 will have its 40th reunion (which was rescheduled from last year due to COVID) on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge. The Color 7 is scheduled to perform at the event. Cost is $20 for individuals or $35 for couples. The deadline to purchase tickets is Aug. 12. For more details, call 423-502-7181.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘63 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1963 will hold its 59th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Family Restaurant.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH YARD SALE
The St. James Lutheran Church Women of the ELCA will be having an indoor yard sale in the St. James Community Center cafeteria, adjacent to Appalachian Helping Hands on St. James Road. The three-day event will be held Aug. 11-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. A light lunch will be available daily.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.