AJ AMATEUR RADIO CLUB FALL SWAP MEET
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club and the Greeneville Hamfest will host its fall Ham Radio Swap Meet Tailgate Party on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the back parking area at Hal Henard Elementary School. A transmitter fox hunt will be held. Visit www.ajarc.org for more details or call Larry Whiteside at 810-240-1806.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Oct. 3 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Dr. James McLaughlin, the 1st District Vice Commander, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community this Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB YARD SALE
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will have an estate and yard sale on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.There will be an assortment of items, including small furniture, dishes and holiday decorations. There will also be a small boutique set up with jewelry, coats and scarves. Turn off South Main Street up to 104 Andrew Johnson Drive.
BAILEYTON HIGH CLASS OF 1962 REUNION
The Baileyton High School Class of 1962 will hold their 60th Reunion on Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the IHOP in Baileyton. All class members are invited to attend the Dutch-treat meal. For more information, call Shirley Vines at 423- 257- 5265 or June Pinkston at 423-963-8256.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. A supper, featuring Top Choice BBQ, slaw, baked beans, potato salad, drink and dessert, will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children 5 and under. The sale will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1755 Bewley’s Chapel Rd., in Midway.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon at Kinser Park, Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
CHUCKEY RURITAN OPEN HOUSE
The Chuckey Ruritan Club is inviting the public to an open house this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m., at the club building located at 225 Chuckey Ruritan Road. This open house will be an opportunity for people to learn more about the Chuckey Ruritan. There will be food, games, ice cream and door prizes. There will also be a photo opportunity with a live llama. For more details, call 423-948-1326.
GOSNELL’S MUSIC CRUISE-IN
A Cruise-In will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 3 p.m., at Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, 809 Tusculum Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be on site selling concessions. Donations will be collected to benefit the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are invited to participate. For more details, contact Billy Shelton at 470-2536.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The 50th (plus 1) reunion of the Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday tailgating and the Homecoming football game and a Saturday picnic at Veterans Park and a dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS Classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited to attend this celebration. Anyone who needs information about this reunion may email greenet@gcschools.net.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1977 will have its 45th reunion on Oct. 14 and 15. Both evenings are very casual, and the only cost will be the food/drink items purchased. For more information, check the GHS Class of 1977 Facebook page or e-mail Jane (Martin) Tauscher at Jane.Tauscher@gmail.com.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD BENEFIT CONCERT
Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton are scheduled to perform a benefit concert to aid the Greeneville Theatre Guild. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7-10 p.m., at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 728 Kiser Blvd. It is open to ages 21 and older only. Cost is a $10 donation.
HAFFCKE FAMILY BENEFIT BREAKFAST, SILENT AUCTION
A benefit breakfast and silent auction will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hal Henard Elementary School Cafeteria. Proceeds will benefit the family of Greeneville City Schools teacher Carla Haffcke as they recover from a house fire. Tickets to the breakfast are $8 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Greeneville City Schools Central Office, 129 W. Depot St. Tickets can also be purchased online or monetary donations made at www.myschoolbucks.com. For additional information, contact Brenda Malone at 787-8022.
KNIPP FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late William and Kate (Crum) Knipp will have their annual family reunion on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Glendale Community Center. The covered dish meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Utensils and ice will be furnished. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.
NORTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold a 45th reunion on Oct. 1 at Locust Springs Christian Retreat. Meal time is approximately 5:30 p.m., while attendees may arrive at 4:30 p.m. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 26th. Those who wish to attend or have questions are asked to contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423 765 7413 or Valerie at 423 470 3361.
MT. PLEASANT UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Mt. Pleasant UMC will have its Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Memorial Building. A BBQ meal (sandwich, baked beans, chips, slaw, drink and dessert) will be available at a cost of $8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with plenty of seating both indoors and outdoors under the pavilion. Carryouts will also be available. The auction will begin at 1 p.m. The church is located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd.
MT. ZION UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Afton will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. A ham and turkey lunch (with all the fixings) will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by an auction at 1 p.m. Items include handmade and crafted items, fresh-from-the-garden canned goods, homemade baked goods, sourdough break and more. The church is located at 876 Mt. Zion Rd., off Snapps Ferry Road, five miles north of Greeneville.
PINE GROVE UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 3005 Bright Hope Rd., will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 1. An auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a break for a buffet-style lunch, beginning at 11:30 a.m., served by the ladies of the church. The sale will resume after lunch. Apple butter made by the church will be offered $6 per pint. Everyone is invited. The Rev. Matthew Right is host pastor.
REAVES FAMILY REUNION
The family of the late Author and Minnie Reaves will have a reunion Saturday, Sept 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Everyone is asked to bring well-filled baskets of food. All utensils and cups will be furnished. Please bring pictures to share and lawn chairs.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN MEAL, LAWNMOWER PULL
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Gary Tipton’s family on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. Also on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.,, the club will be hosting a TNT Lawnmower Pull fundraiser for Katie and Ely Lowe.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1972 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion on Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Candy Branch Fire Hall, 11970 Newport Hwy. There will be a catered meal, music and a program. Those who plan to attend are asked to send $15 per person by Oct. 10 to: Teddy Fillers, 194 Viking Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.
VICTORY COG LORD’S ACRE SALE
Victory Church of God will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24. Supper will be served from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $8 adults, $4 children 5-11, and free for children 4 and under. An auction will begin at 6:15 p.m. The church is located on Sanford Circle, just off the Asheville Highway.