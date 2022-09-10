ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB BRUNCH
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will hold their annual September Brunch on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. This is a Welcome Back Brunch to introduce new members and honor elected officers. All members are encouraged to attend.
AMERICA FIRST FEDERATED REPUBLICATION WOMEN
A newly organized club called America First Federated Republican Women will hold its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m., at Crescent School Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Any questions should be directed to Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community on Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BROWN’S CHAPEL CHURCH FUNDRAISING MEAL
Brown’s Chapel Church will have a steak-and-gravy supper on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall. Drive-thru only. Cost is $12. Proceeds will benefit the church.
CASI CHURCH MEAL
Casi Full Gospel Church will host a dinner this Saturday evening, Sept. 10, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the church fellowship hall, 372 Casi Road, Chuckey. The meal will be choise of country ham or chicken with all the trimmings. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 10 and under. Carry outs available by calling 423-257-6713.
CEDAR HILL CPC MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick one up.
GOSHEN VALLEY CHURCH FUNDRAISER
Goshen Valley Church of God Youth will have a lunch fundraiser on Sept. 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the church, 2010 Goshen Valley Road, in Church Hill. Cost of the lunch is by donation. A “dunk-the-pastor” dunking booth will also be held. All funds will go to support the youth for the state convention in March.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY PICNIC
The Greene County Democratic Party will hold a picnic on Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at 1480 Martin Road, in Limestone. Democratic candidates will be on-hand for the event, including Cameron Parsons, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, and Sara Thompson, who is running for the Tennessee Senate to represent Greene, Cocke, Hamblen and Sevier counties. The public is invited to attend and learn what the candidates have to say. For more information, email Darrell Key, Greene County Democratic Party chairman, at darrellkey@comcast.net or call Wendy Ritchey, host of the event, at 708-704-4432.
GC REPUBLICATION PARTY BBQ SUPPER
The Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party will hold a barbecue supper on Oct. 8, beginning at 6 p.m., at Hartman’s Corn Maze, 7941 Blue Springs Pwy., in Mosheim. There will be guest speakers and entertainment. The cost is $20 per person. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770.
GC REPUBLICATION PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republication Party will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the party headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Sept. 17, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road. This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $10 per plate.
LOST MTN. COMMUNITY CLUB MEETING
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Lost Mountain Community Center.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will hold a Mexican-style meal on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of fish tacos, Mexican street corn, nachos and salsa and dessert. This is a dine-in or drive-thru event.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 16-17. Events include a free BBQ supper on Friday, Sept. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., in the school cafeteria, followed by a tour of the school. Reserved setting will be provided for the class at the 7 p.m. football game and the class will be honored at half-time. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a dutch treat breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Harvest House, followed by golf if interested. At 4 p.m., a covered dish meal (drinks will be provided) and time of reminiscing at 835 Bowers Road, in Greeneville. For more information or questions, please call 423-620-3172, 423-329-7320 or 423-329-3366.
WOODCRAFT & CERAMIC SALE
A three-day Woodcraft & Ceramic Sale will be held Sept. 22-24 at the old Midway School building, 90 Community Center Road, in Midway. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Items will include fall and Christmas crafts, plus more home decor. Call 423-525-2145 for more details.