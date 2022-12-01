AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have its monthly meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 5, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. This will be the group’s annual Christmas dinner. All Legion members and their spouses are invited to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS CHRISTMAS ROOM
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays now through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing are available to those in need. Appalachian Helping Hands is located inside the St. James Community Center, located at 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours.
BAILEYTON CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Baileyton Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 2 p.m.If anyone wants to participate, the theme is Winter Wonderland. Participants should line up on Van Hill Road, between 1 and 1:30 pm.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will host its First Saturday Breakfast on Dec. 3, from 7-10 p.m., at 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford. The country breakfast will feature biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will benefit community needs in the Bowmantown area.
BULLS GAP CHRISTMAS PARADE
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s parade marshals will be “Mark and Digger” from the television series “Moonshiners.” The parade route will start at Bulls Gap School and end at the back of the school. The town is also planning “Christmas at the Farm” on VFW Road on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Dec. 4, from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors and photos with Santa. On Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., the town will host its Christmas Tree Lighting at Bulls Gap City Hall. For more details, call Bulls Gap City Hall at 423-235-5216 or Pete Shipley at 423-754-5407.
CAMP CREEK CHRISTMAS PARADE
The third annual Camp Creek Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 3. All interested in participating are invited to line up at 12:30 p.m. at the Camp Creek Fire Department. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
CHRISTMAS IN DOWNTOWN
Christmas in Downtown Greeneville will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m.. The Community Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. Several activities will be held including entertainment, visits with Santa, shopping and more. Visit mainstreetgreeneville.org for more details.
CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES
A limited number of tickets remain on sale for the 2022 Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club. The event, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2-5 p.m., will feature public tours of four historic homes in downtown Greeneville, all lavishly decorated for the holiday season. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit local charitable programs supported by the club. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 423-258-5259.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DEMOCRATIC WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party will meet jointly with the Greene County Democratic Women on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 W. Main S. The annual nominations and elections of officers for the Greene County Democratic Women will be held.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold a Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
The 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Knights of Columbus Council #6784 will be sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast on Dec. 3, from 8-10 a.m., at Audrey’s Restaurant in Greeneville. Tickets are $10. Proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus Charities, which assists the Council’s community service efforts in Greeneville and Greene County.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan Club will meet Monday, Dec. 5, at the St. James Community Center. A business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA FUNDRAISER
Broyles General Store and the Garden Emporium, 730 W. Main St., Greeneville, will be hosting photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring an unwrapped gift or monetary donation to receive a professional photo with Santa of family or pet. For details, call 423-638-8197.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
THE South Central Ruritan will be hosting their weekly Turkey Shoot on Friday night, Dec. 2, at 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and shoot starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be served.
TOYS FOR TOTS BENEFIT MOTORCYCLE RIDE
The American Legion Riders Post No. 64, of Greeneville, will host a Toys for Tots Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Dec. 3 from Greeneville to Jonesborough. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1990 on Harlan St., in Greeneville. Cost is $10 per rider or a new toy. The ride will begin at noon and go to the VFW Post 9724 in Jonesborough. For more details, call 423-798-1707.