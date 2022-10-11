ALDERWOMAN GINNY KIDWELL PUBLIC RECEPTION
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell will be having a public reception for Greeneville citizens to express their views in a formal setting this Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. The reception will be held at the EastView Recreation Center meeting room, 456 East Bernard Ave.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club, 2999 Camp Creek Road, will host a country breakfast on Oct. 15 from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $10. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns and biscuits and gravy. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The grounds will also be open to people to sell fall produce, eggs, pumpkins, fodder, jams and jellies. There is no set up charge. Vendors must bring their own tables.
CEDAR CREEK PRESBYTERIAN LORD’S ACRE SALE
Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, 90 Cedar Creek School Road, will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22. A meal will be served, beginning at 5 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction is set for 6:30 p.m. featuring quilts, baked goods and crafts.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick up it up.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
The Asheville Highway Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There will be clothing items for infants through adult sizes. The church is located at 3220 Asheville Hwy., in Greeneville.
GREENE CO. DEMOCRATS SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Greene County Democratic Women and Greene County Democratic Party will host their annual spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Round Table Office Conference Center, 1104 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. Guest speaker will be Adam Dickson, Jonesborough Vice Mayor and community activist. All 2022 Democratic candidates are invited to speak. Door prizes will be awarded. Cost is $25. Tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds will benefit the GCDW Blue Skies Political Action Committee. Text 423-278-8058 for additional information.
GREENE CO. GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Greene County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., at the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library, 229 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. An election of officers will be held, and plans will be discussed for the future.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be prior to the meeting.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL LORD’S ACRE SALE
Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Rd., will have a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15. A buffet brunch will be served from 9-11 a.m. An auction will follow at 11 a.m. with items such as homemade canned goods, quilts and crafts.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club at 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough will host a benefit supper on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or drive-thru. The menu will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full country breakfast buffet on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7-10 a.m. “This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it,” event organizers say. The Ruritan club building is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MIDWAY UMC MEAL
Midway United Methodist Church will host a dine-in or drive-thru “Feed the Community” meal at the church on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will consist of soup beans, macaroni, greens, cornbread and dessert.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MOSHEIM LODGE
The Mosheim Masonic Lodge No. 463 will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. with a meal beginning at 6 p.m. and a meeting to follow. All Master Masons are invited to attend.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. A fellowship meal will be prior to the meeting.
NE TENNESSEE BEEF EXPO
The Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo is will be held Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13-14, starting at 7:30 a.m., at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Greeneville.
PLEASANT HILL METHODIST
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church at Horse Creek will be having a spaghetti supper on Oct. 15, from 4-6 p.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will consist of spaghetti (choice of meat sauce or marinara), garlic or plain toast, salad, desserts, and drinks. Carry out plates will be available. The church is located at the corner of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE DEPT. CATFISH TOURNAMENT
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host its 5th Annual Catfish Tournament on Oct. 22, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Ish Creek Boat Ramp, Fort Loudoun Lake, TVA Road Access off of Wonderland Dr., in Louisville, Tenn. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Call Jonathan Freise at 423-588-1165 for more details.