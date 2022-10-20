5K ON THE RUNWAY
The third annual 5K on the Runway, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015 will be held Nov. 12 at the Greeneville airport. Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $35. This is a socially distanced race on a flat surface. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423 470-3400.
AMERICAN LEGION VETERANS COLLECTION DRIVE
The American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, packaged undergarments and personal hygiene items for both men and female veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Veterans Service Office, located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This collection drive will be a year-round event to benefit hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Center.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are encouraged to attend.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
CEDAR CREEK PRESBYTERIAN LORD’S ACRE SALE
Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, 90 Cedar Creek School Road, will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22. A meal will be served, beginning at 5 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction is set for 6:30 p.m. featuring quilts, baked goods and crafts.
CEDAR HILL CHURCH FALL FEST
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., will host a Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music by Murphy & Archer of The Backwoods Country Band, along with games, a bounce house and face painting.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
DOCUMENT SHREDDING EVENT
The Property Experts, 104 Sam Doak St., will host a free document shredding event on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 am.. to noon. The public is invited to bring unwanted documents to safely shred.
GREENE CO. CHRISTIAN SINGLES MEETING
The Greene County Christian Singles will meet Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:30-11 a.m., at 2445 W Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Greeneville. The group is open to singles ages 21 to 50-plus.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1957 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 will have its 65th year reunion on Monday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at the Harvest Family Restaurant on West Andrew Johnson Highway. For more information, call Ellouise Orr Kirchhoff at 638-3592.
MIDWAY UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 29. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. with numerous items for sale including hand-crafted items, woodcraft items and can goods.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MT. HEBRON UMC BREAKFAST
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-10 a.m. at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Rd., Greeneville. The menu will consist of biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, country ham, scrambled eggs, fruit and pastries. Cost is by donation.
MT. PLEASANT UM WOMEN CRAFT & GIFT BAZAAR
The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Women will host its 9th Aannual Craft and Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building, 711 Mt. Pleasant Rd. A wide variety of vendors will be participating. Breakfast items will also be available. There is no admission charge.
OTTWAY UMC BENEFIT MEAL
The Ottway United Methodist Youth Group will be hosting a “Soup, Stew and Sandwich” luncheon on Oct. 30. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey, will be hosting a Turkey Shoot every Friday night through the end of March 2023. Sign ups starts at 5 p.m. Shoots start at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE DEPT. CATFISH TOURNAMENT
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host its 5th Annual Catfish Tournament on Oct. 22, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Ish Creek Boat Ramp, Fort Loudoun Lake, TVA Road Access off of Wonderland Dr., in Louisville, Tenn. Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Call Jonathan Freise at 423-588-1165 for more details.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF 1992 REUNION
The West Greene High School class of 1992 will have its 30th Reunion at Angelos’ at the Point in Dandridge on Oct. 29, from 5-10 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Payment needs to be submitted by Oct. 19. For more details, contact Jill Shelton Parton at jillparton96@gmail.com.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.