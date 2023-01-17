AJ WOMEN’S CLUB BOARD MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are encouraged to attend.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host its monthly breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7-10 a.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice, coffee or soda. Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE
Central Ballet Theatre’s of Greeneville performance of Genesis: The Promise Begins ballet will be presented at Tusculum University Jan 27-29. Call 423-588-1215 for more info and reservations.
GC DEMOCRATIC PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Democratic Party and Democratic Women will meet jointly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., at Casa Guerrero, 915 West Main St., in Greeneville.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
There is a change in the guest speaker for the Greeneville Christian Women’s Club for Jan. 20. Shirley Craddock, of Winchester, will be the speaker and will speak on the topic “Let’s Make a Deal.” The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship. Lunch begins at noon in the family life center of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
GREENEVILLE-GC HISTORY MUSEUM JANUARY CLOSURE
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be closed for the remainder of January for its annual deep cleaning, re-organization and maintenance. The museum will reopen Feb 1, at 11 a.m. Staff will be available at 636-1558, for special requests if notice is arranged.
GREENEVILLE KIWANIS CLUB MEETING
Greeneville Kiwanis Club will meet Jan. 19 at noon in the Greeneville Masonic Lodge, 540 East Andrew Johnson Hwy. The club meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
HUMANE SOCIETY’S ADOPTION CENTER
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is temporarily closed to the public now through Jan. 23 in order to move into its new location at 400 North Rufe Taylor Road.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
The Leesburg Ruritan Club is having a Turkey Shoot each Saturday evening, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., now through April at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, in Jonesborough. Cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds and will be located. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a country breakfast buffet on Jan. 21, from 7-10 p.m. This is an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $10 per plate. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd., in Limestone.
MOHAWK RURITAN DINNER
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will host its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center (old Mohawk School building), located on Saville Loop. This will be a curbside pickup only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be available. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children ages 11 and under. For details, call Tim Wisecarver, Mohawk Ruritan president, at 423-312-6406.
SOUTH CENTRAL TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey, will be hosting their Friday night Turkey Shoot on Jan. 20. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be served.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN FISH FRY
South Central Ruritan Club will be hosting their Fish Fry on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5-8 p.m., at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. The menu will consist of catfish, french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10 a plate. Hotdogs will also be served for those who don’t want fish.
TROUT UNLIMITED MEETING
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its first monthly meeting of the year this Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue building, 602 West Church St. All are welcome to attend.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.