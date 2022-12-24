ANDREW JOHNSON NATL. HISTORIC SITE HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Andrew Johnson National Historic Sites in Greeneville will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24 for the Christmas holiday. The sites will reopen for visitors at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
GREENEVILLE-GC HISTORY MUSEUM HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve. The museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The museum’s regular hours of operation are Tuesdays-Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GREENEVILLE-GC PUBLIC LIBRARY HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 2. The library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. The T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library will be open regular hours Friday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cox library will then be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. It will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.
MIDNIGHT ON MAIN NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
The Town of Greeneville will present Midnight on Main on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. All ages are invited to the free public event. Activities will be held at the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Party favors will be given to the first 100 attendees, including hats, noisemakers and glow accessories for this year’s theme “Let’s Glow Crazy!” There will be a ball drop and fireworks at midnight.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH AT GMI
The General Morgan Inn will host a New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Partygoers can choose from two packages: one with heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music, or another that also includes a deluxe guest room. For more information or to make reservations, call 423-787-7500.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will meet Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.