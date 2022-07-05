The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will not be holding a monthly meeting in July due to the July 4th holiday. The next meeting will be held Aug. 1. The American Legion Post 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
Friends of the Library will host an adult summer reading book discussion Tuesday, July 12. The book to be discussed is “Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion. The open discussion will be held upstairs in the main part of the library. Additional copies are available for checkout.
GREENE CO. BEEF DAYS
The Greene County Beef Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. There will be beef samples served, contests and games, educational materials, plus door prizes and giveaways.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB PICNIC
The Greene County Shrine Club will host its annual picnic Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m., at Kinser Park. Entertainment will be provided by Gar Cutshaw. All Shriners, ladies, friends and guests are invited.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive Thursday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. A Medic mobile unit will be on hand in the parking lot for donors.
MYSINGER FAMILY REUNION
The Mysinger Family Reunion will be held July 10 at noon at the Fraternal Order Of Police, on 105 Navada Ave., in Greeneville. Attendees are requested to bring a well-filled basket.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
The South Central Ruritan Club will host several events Saturday, July 9. The club will host a country breakfast with all the fixings 7-11 a.m.; South Central Market Days 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the TNT Lawnmower Pull with gates and concession stand opening at 4 p.m.