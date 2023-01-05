ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse.
BOWMANTOWN RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will hold its First Saturday Breakfast on Jan. 7, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford. The country-style breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will be used by the club for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., at the local Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB MEETING
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Casa Guerrero Restaurant.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
There is a change in the guest speaker for the Greeneville Christian Women's Club for Jan. 20. Shirley Craddock, of Winchester, will be the speaker and will speak on the topic "Let's Make a Deal." The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship. Lunch begins at noon in the family life center of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CLOTHING, FOOD GIVEAWAY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mount Carmel Road, in Mosheim, will hold its monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
MISS EAST TN TEA PARTY
Young ladies, age 4 and up, are being invited to attend the Miss East Tennessee Tea Party on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m., at 410 South Main St., in Greeneville. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for siblings.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu will include tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $10.
ROBY FITZGERALD ADULT CENTER ADVISORY BOARD
The deadline is Friday, Jan. 6, for anyone who would like to apply to join the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center’s Advisory Board. Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or on the town’s website at greenevilletn.gov. For more information, call the senior center at 639-3128
SOMETHING BLUE BRIDAL FAIR
The Something Blue Bridal Fair will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon to 3 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Registered brides receive a swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m.. Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 787-1000 for more details.