The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will hold its First Saturday Breakfast on Jan. 7, from 7-10 a.m., at the Ruritan building, 1573 Barkley Rd., in Telford. The country-style breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, orange juice and coffee. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will be used by the club for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., at the local Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB MEETING
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Casa Guerrero Restaurant.
MISS EAST TN TEA PARTY
Young ladies, age 4 and up, are being invited to attend the Miss East Tennessee Tea Party on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m., at 410 South Main St., in Greeneville. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for siblings.
ROBY FITZGERALD ADULT CENTER ADVISORY BOARD
The deadline is Friday, Jan. 6, for anyone who would like to apply to join the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center's Advisory Board. Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or on the town’s website at greenevilletn.gov. For more information, call the senior center at 639-3128
SOMETHING BLUE BRIDAL FAIR
The Something Blue Bridal Fair will be held Jan. 7, from noon to 3 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Registered brides receive a swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m.. Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 787-1000 for more details.