BOWERS FAMILY GRAVE MARKER DEDICATION
Descendants of John Bowers (1772-1849) and Maria Magdalene Andes Bowers (1777-1854) are invited to meet at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Greene County, on Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., for a dedication service for the markers that have been placed on their graves. All friends are welcome.
CHUCKEY-DOAK CLASS OF ‘72 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th Reunion on Sept. 24 at Link Hills Country Club, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.. Cost is $40 per person, which must be paid by Aug. 24. For more information, call Linda Dotson Beals at 257-6478.
CHUCKEY-DOAK CLASSES OF ‘60-69 REUNION
The annual “Summer Knights” Chuckey-Doak High School reunion of class members 1960 through 1960 and their guests will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m., at the home of Sam and Juanita Dobson, 3540 Ripley Island Rd., in Afton. No meal will be served, but ice cream and beverages will be available. There is no charge to attend, but donations to help defray expenses are welcome. This is an outdoor venue with limited seating, therefore attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Call Sam Dobson at 423-525-6275 or email buckthornartisticoriginals@yahoo.com to RSVP or for further information.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ’65 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of ’65 will be having their 57th Class Reunion on Aug. 26-27. ON Friday, Aug. 26, the group will gather at the home of Andy and W. T. Daniels at 5 p.m. for a dinner of barbecue and all the trimmings. Golf will be enjoyed on Saturday morning at Link Hills Country Club at 9 a.m.. On Saturday evening, at 6 p.m., the group will meet at the City Garage Car Museum for dinner, a class photo and entertainment. Casual attire is suggested for the weekend. The committee includes: Andy Bohannon Daniels, Susan Thomas Holzchuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Judy Myers Forshay Plucker, Mary Jo & Wayne Susong, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Dick Williams, Becky (Henley) and Buddy Yonz.
GOSNELL’S STEREO & MUSIC CRUISE-IN
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music will host its 2022 Cruise-In this Saturday, Aug. 20, in the store’s parking area at 809 Tusculum Blvd. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be available. There is no charge to attend. For more details, call Billy Shelton at 423-470-2536.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville Christian Singles Network will meet Aug. 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. The group is open to singles age 21 and older.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
HIGGINS FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late Albert Higgins and Martha Shelton Norton Higgins will have a family reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Family Life Center at Horse Creek Church of God. Please bring a covered dish to share. Utensils and paper products will be provided. For more information call 423-639-3312.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and sit-down steak supper this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. A pavilion will be reserved from 6-9 p.m. A catered meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Please text or call Janet 423-620-1708 or Gail at 423-552-3601 by Aug. 15, if you would like to attend.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ .
SHIPLEY FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late John and Sarah Shipley will have a family reunion on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Eastview Recreation Center. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Utensils will be provided. For more information, call 423-234-8161.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HORSE SHOW
South Central Ruritan will be hosting an Amateur Horse Show on Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 16 and 17. Events will include a free BBQ supper on Friday, Sept. 16 in the school cafeteria, beginning at 5 p.m. (If you wish to attend the BBQ and have not sent your reservation in please let a committee member know by Aug. 12.) A tour of the school will follow the meal. Reserved seating will be provided for the class at the 7 p.m. football game. The class will be honored at half-time. On Saturday Sept. 17, a dutch treat breakfast will be held, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Harvest House, followed by golf, if interested. At 4 p.m., a covered dish meal (drinks will be provided) and time of reminiscing will be held at 835 Bowers Road, in Greeneville. Call 423-620-3172, 423-329-7320 or 423-329-3366 if you have questions.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘62 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. for breakfast at the Harvest Family Restaurant. For more information, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.