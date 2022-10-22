5K ON THE RUNWAY
The third annual 5K on the Runway, hosted by Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015 will be held Nov. 12 at the Greeneville airport. Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $35. This is a socially distanced race on a flat surface. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423 470-3400.
AMERICAN LEGION VETERANS COLLECTION DRIVE
The American Legion Post 64 of Greeneville and the Greene County Veterans Service Office are continuing to collect new, packaged undergarments and personal hygiene items for both men and female veterans. All items can be brought to the American Legion Post 64/Veterans Service Office, located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Collection hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This collection drive will be a year-round event to benefit hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Center.
ANDREW JOHNSON WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the clubhouse. All board members are encouraged to attend.
BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m., at the Baileyton United Methodist Church. Entry should be made through the back door under the drive thru. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. Text 423-620 -8580 for additional information.
BAILEYTON LODGE SUNDAY DINNER
Baileyton Masonic Lodge No. 520 will host a Sunday dinner on Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 365 Brunner St. The menu will consist of chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, slaw, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 adults, $6 children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
CALVARY BAPTIST MEAL
The youth of Calvary Baptist Church on Biddle Street will have a spaghetti dinner and silent auction this Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu will consist of spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, dessert and drink. Suggested donation for the meal is $8. A silent auction will be held during the event. Bids can be placed during the meal.
CEDAR CREEK PRESBYTERIAN LORD’S ACRE SALE
Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, 90 Cedar Creek School Road, will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22. A meal will be served, beginning at 5 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction is set for 6:30 p.m. featuring quilts, baked goods and crafts.
CEDAR HILL CHURCH FALL FEST
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., will host a Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music by Murphy & Archer of The Backwoods Country Band, along with games, a bounce house and face painting.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will hold its annual pancake breakfast on Nov. 5, from 8-10 a.m. at Fatz Cafe, 3140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost is $10 adults and $5 children. All proceeds will benefit the Central Ballet Theatre.
COMMUNITY PHARMACY PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST
Community Pharmacy on Tusculum Boulevard is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Entries can be brought to the store through Oct. 28. Prizes will be awarded on Oct. 29, at 1 p.m.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1957 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1957 will have its 65th year reunion on Monday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at the Harvest Family Restaurant on West Andrew Johnson Highway. For more information, call Ellouise Orr Kirchhoff at 638-3592.
MIDWAY UMC LORD’S ACRE SALE
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Lord’s Acre Sale on Oct. 29. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is by donation. An auction will begin at 1:30 p.m. with numerous items for sale including hand-crafted items, woodcraft items and can goods.
MOHAWK RURITAN MEAL
The Mohawk Ruritan Club will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. There will be curbside service only. The menu will consist of turkey and dressing or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert and bread. No drinks will be available. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under.
MT. HEBRON UMC BREAKFAST
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church will host a benefit breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-10 a.m. at the Glendale Community Center, 3451 Buckingham Rd., Greeneville. The menu will consist of biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, country ham, scrambled eggs, fruit and pastries. Cost is by donation.
OTTWAY UMC BENEFIT MEAL
The Ottway United Methodist Youth Group will be hosting a “Soup, Stew and Sandwich” luncheon on Oct. 30. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome.
SENIOR/CAREGIVER RESOURCE EXPO
The 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church Christian Activities Center, 211 N. Main St., Greeneville. The event will provide helpful resources and medical screenings, including blood pressure checks, O2 checks, vision screenings and blood sugar checks. Door prizes will be awarded. A free lunch will be provided. For more details, call Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF 1992 REUNION
The West Greene High School class of 1992 will have its 30th Reunion at Angelos’ at the Point in Dandridge on Oct. 29, from 5-10 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Payment needs to be submitted by Oct. 19. For more details, contact Jill Shelton Parton at jillparton96@gmail.com.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.
VFW POST 1990 MEETING
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 meets on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post, located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville.