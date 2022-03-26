AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY
The annual meeting of the Beersheba Cemetery Association will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the home of Shirley Reed. Anyone interested in the upkeep of the cemetery should attend.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
The Elbert Kinser Marine Coups League will be having a pancake breakfast on April 9 from 8-10 a.m. at the Greeneville VFW Post. Menu will consists of pancake sausage fruit cup coffee and juice. Dine-in or Take-out available. The cost is $8 with a ticket and $10 at the door. Call VFW post at 423-620-4201 to reserve a ticket.
GREENEVILLE/GREENE COUNTY HIKING AND BIKING CLUB
Due the forecast of 40 degree weather, rain and very high winds, the General Meeting and Cookout for the Greeneville/Greene County Hiking and Biking Club has been rescheduled for April 2. Time and place to remain the same, Horse Creek Pavilion, hike at 1 p.m., meeting and cookout will be at 3 p.m. Hoping the weather will be better then. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY
The Milburnton Cemetery directors requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY
The Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will have it’s annual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the Mt. Pisgah Fellowship Hall.
MT. ZION UMC
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will host a Country Ham Big Breakfast April 2 from 6:30-10 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is by donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road). All donations will be used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UMC Men group.
PROVIDENCE CEMETERY
The Providence Cemetery directors requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
PINE GROVE FWBC CEMETERY
Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by Saturday in preparation for mowing.
UNION TEMPLE UMC
Union Temple United Methodist Church, 9930 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, will be hosting a BBQ supper April 2 from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Menu consists of Hoggy Bottom Boys pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, slaw, chips and bottle water. Suggested donation per plate is $10. Dine-in or take-out will be available.
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.
VFW Post No. 1990 will be holding its annual Book sale Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will also be hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day Memorial on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Afterwards, a free meal will be provided to all Vietnam Vets who RSVP at our web site www.vfwpost1990.org or call 423-638-4201 and give us your name, phone number, and if you are bringing a guest.