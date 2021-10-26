Whitney Compton and Cody Holt, both of Mosheim, will wed in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Nov. 13 in Parrotsville.
The bride-elect’s parents are Susan and Mark Compton of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Zora Holt and the late David Holt.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2019, both from East Tennessee State University.
She is employed as a children and youth therapist with Frontier Health.
The groom-elect is a 2010 graduate of West Greene High School.
He is employed by Pepsi.