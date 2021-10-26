Whitney Compton and Cody Holt

Whitney Compton and Cody Holt, both of Mosheim, will wed in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Nov. 13 in Parrotsville.

The bride-elect’s parents are Susan and Mark Compton of Greeneville.

The groom-elect’s parents are Zora Holt and the late David Holt.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Chuckey Doak High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2019, both from East Tennessee State University.

She is employed as a children and youth therapist with Frontier Health.

The groom-elect is a 2010 graduate of West Greene High School.

He is employed by Pepsi.

