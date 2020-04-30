Concern for the safety of teachers at Greeneville Middle School prompted Carter Adams to construct a walkway for his Eagle Scout project. Adams attended GMS and remembered his sixth grade teachers walking through the grounds or the road to get from the parking lot to the entrance of the sixth grade wing of the building. When it rained, the ground became muddy and traffic on the road presented a hazard everyday.
Adams got approval from the school system and sought community partners to donate materials and services to construct an 81-foot, concrete sidewalk. From planning to completion, a total of 106 hours of work went into the project.
Grand Rental Station donated the excavator that was required to do the ground work. Greeneville Builders Supply donated the materials used to construct the sidewalk forms and USA Ready Mix donated the concrete. The project went smoothly with good weather for the concrete to set.
“I feel like I helped the Greeneville Middle School teachers have a safer and cleaner way in,” said Adams, who had previously gained some construction skills that allowed him to complete the project through helping his father and volunteering at GCS.
Carter joined scouting in elementary school after seeing a Boy Scout presentation and telling his father it looked fun. He kept going, making many friends and good memories along the way. He earned the rank of Eagle scout in November of 2019, in Troop #93.
Adams is a senior at Greeneville High School and plans to attend East Tennessee State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
The Eagle is the highest rank in Scouting. Troop #93 is part of the Nolachuckey District, which serves Greene, Hancock, and Western Hawkins Counties, and is part of the Sequoyah Council, Scouts-BSA.