An upcoming benefit concert to be held in Church Hill on Sept.11 will support the families of veterans and first responders in the area.
Two popular local bands, Southern Rebellion and Wyldeheart, will perform pro bono for the concert.
“This is the first event if it’s kind being held in this area,” said Lisa Morley of the Inside Track WOW Foundation.
The event sponsor is Inside Track WOW Foundation affiliated with Milligan College. The foundation’s website is insidetrackwow.com.
The proceeds will go to help veterans, first responders and their families in the area with educational expenses and workforce training.