Nolachuckey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is asking the community to ring their bells, large and small, on Friday at 4 p.m. in support of Constitution Week. Some Nolachuckey Chapter DAR members will be at the DAR House on McKee Street standing by the flag to ring their bells.
Because of Covid this is a closed event at the DAR house but other DAR members across Greene County and the nation will ring bells that day — some at their homes, some at their churches, some at schools, and some at other community locations, all practicing safe contact and wearing masks, a release says. Won’t you join us in commemorating this very important document?
Citizens may ask the question “Why this date and time?”
It is because the United States Constitution was signed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Pennsylvania State House, now called Independence Hall, on Sept. 17, 1787, at 4 p.m. Thus, Sept. 17 is known as Constitution Day, marking the beginning of Constitution Week.
The DAR constitution week was made into law in 1956 when President Dwight Eisenhower designated the period beginning Sept. 17 and ending Sept. 23 Constitution Week, saying, “I urge the people of the United States to observe that week with appropriate ceremonies and activities in their schools and churches, and in other suitable places. I also urge them at that time to give solemn and grateful though to that eventful week in September 1797 when our constitution was signed, delivered to the Continental Congress, and made known to the people of the country, thus laying the foundation for the birth of a new nation.”
The DAR Constitution Week Committee was formed in 1966 to raise awareness of the importance of the Constitution by hosting events, ringing bells, raising awareness and educating Americans across the Nation to never forget this great memorial document. Other activities by the chapter during Constitution Week include displays at Greeneville/Greene County Library, Mosheim Library and the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
There will be Constitution Week proclamations by city and county mayors, and additional activities that commemorate the signing and importance of the Constitution such as a poster contest. Citizens may pick up poster contest rules at either Greeneville/Greene or Mosheim public libraries.
The chapter urges the community join in this celebration on Sept 17 at 4 p.m. because it truly is time to ring the bells!