The community is being invited to come out and enjoy an evening of contra dancing on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Tusculum University.
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will be hosting the contra dance from 7 to10:30 p.m. at the auxiliary gym inside the Niswonger Commons.
Live music will be provided for the upcoming dance by Windmill, featuring Laurie Fisher on piano and Nate Morrow on bass, a news release states.
David Winston will serve as the caller, and Zoe Dosher will provide sound, the release adds.
"A contra dance is a social dance, usually with live music, that one can attend without a partner," event organizers say. "The dancers form couples, and the couples form sets of two couples in long lines starting from the stage and going down the length of the dance hall.
"Throughout the course of a dance, couples progress up and down these lines, dancing with each other couple in the line," officials add in the release.
A contra dance is led by a caller, who teaches the sequence of figures in the dance before the music starts. There is no required footwork.
"Many people find contra dance easier to learn than other forms of social dancing," officials add.
Other upcoming contra dances planned this year at Tusculum University include:
• Feb. 25, with the Jonesborough Community Band;
• March 11, with Shelton Lieberman, featuring techno music and lights, and
• March 25, with the Redbud Ramblers.
Dances times are 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 adults, $8 and $25 groups
Beginner instruction will be provided at 7 p.m
Families and children are welcome
For more details, visit the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society's Facebook page.